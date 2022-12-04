Kenya Cabinet to Forgo a Month’s Salary

The Kenya Cabinet will forgo one-month salary to raise funds to help Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought.

According to the statement from Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, the members agreed that the funds would be channeled towards ongoing drought mitigations across the country.

“All Members will forgo one-month salary as their individual and collective contribution towards the ongoing State interventions that support all the Kenyans affected by the drought,” the statement indicated.

Over 4 million Kenyans are in dire need of food aid due to the drought.

Last week, the government set up a Paybill number to allow Kenyans to donate to drought victims.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Well-wishers can now donate money to help drought victims using the Paybill number 880990 and their name as the account.

The Cabinet also resolved to prioritize farmers’ produce in market access. This comes after the High Court temporarily suspended the Government from importing and distributing genetically modified crops.

“In recognition of the annual consumption trends of about 45 million bags of maize, and mindful of the solemn duty of the State to secure the affordability of basic food items; the deficit arising from the lower than expected domestic yields will be bridged through the importation of 10 Million bags of maize.

The importation by the private sector will commence in February 2023 and it shall be incentivized by way of a customs duty waiver,” the Cabinet statement read.