Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) announces the temporary suspension of its services to France – Charles de Gaulle Airport and the Netherlands – Schiphol Airport

22 January 2021 Nairobi – Kenya, Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) announces the temporary suspension of its services to France – Charles de Gaulle Airport and the Netherlands – Schiphol Airport through the month of February 2021. The temporary suspension is due to the new COVID-19 regulations in Europe that have resulted in depressed demand. The airline expects to resume regular services to France on 3 March 2021 and to the Netherlands on 7 March 2021, and will keep customers updated in case of any changes to these resumption plans.

KQ would like to thank all customers who had booked their flights to these two destinations, and will ensure that alternative flight options are made for their travel. The airline sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused as a result of these cancellations.

