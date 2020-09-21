Kenya Airways Appoints APG as its Passenger Ground Service Agent (GSA) in Europe

Kenya Airways (KQ) the Republic of Kenya’s national flag carrier and APG, have announced the signing of a new Passenger Ground Service Agent, (GSA) partnership in Europe.

Under the new agreement, APG will be providing wide-ranging sales and marketing activities for Kenya Airways as well as full customer and agent support in 39 European markets, including the Netherlands where the airline traditionally operates a daily service to Amsterdam.

In addition to the Netherlands, the agreement also covers Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Julius Thairu, Sales Director commented “Kenya Airways is pleased to appoint APG as our GSA passenger sales in numerous European countries.

“As air travel restarts across the globe, we look forward to working closely with APG to deliver excellent service and proactive initiatives to all of our direct customers and trade partners.”

Richard Burgess, President of APG Network commented “As a globally recognised airline with an excellent product and network, we are delighted to be partnering with Kenya Airways in Europe.

“The current aviation environment is of course challenging, but our offices in Europe are looking forward to creating a strong sales and operations structure for Kenya Airways to maximise sales as soon as the market returns.”

Kenya Airways resumed international passenger services on the 1st of August. In Europe, Kenya Airways has re-started flights from Amsterdam, Paris and London to Nairobi and frequencies are gradually being increased in line with market demand.

Kenya Airways has recently announced the re-starting of flights to South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania amongst other key markets of interest to European passengers.