Kenya Airways (KQ) the Republic of Kenya’s national flag carrier and APG, have announced the signing of a new Passenger Ground Service Agent, (GSA) partnership in Europe.
Industry Travel

Kenya Airways Appoints APG as its Passenger Ground Service Agent (GSA) in Europe

EABW EditorComment(0)

Kenya Airways (KQ) the Republic of Kenya’s national flag carrier and APG, have announced the signing of a new Passenger Ground Service Agent, (GSA) partnership in Europe.

Under the new agreement, APG will be providing wide-ranging sales and marketing activities for Kenya Airways as well as full customer and agent support in 39 European markets, including the Netherlands where the airline traditionally operates a daily service to Amsterdam.

In addition to the Netherlands, the agreement also covers Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Julius Thairu, Sales Director commented “Kenya Airways is pleased to appoint APG as our GSA passenger sales in numerous European countries.

“As air travel restarts across the globe, we look forward to working closely with APG to deliver excellent service and proactive initiatives to all of our direct customers and trade partners.”

Richard Burgess, President of APG Network commented “As a globally recognised airline with an excellent product and network, we are delighted to be partnering with Kenya Airways in Europe.

“The current aviation environment is of course challenging, but our offices in Europe are looking forward to creating a strong sales and operations structure for Kenya Airways to maximise sales as soon as the market returns.”

Kenya Airways resumed international passenger services on the 1st of August. In Europe, Kenya Airways has re-started flights from Amsterdam, Paris and London to Nairobi and frequencies are gradually being increased in line with market demand.

Kenya Airways has recently announced the re-starting of flights to South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania amongst other key markets of interest to European passengers.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Two major events last week bear directly on global debates about climate change and how to address it.
Industry Opinions

OCAMPO- The Economics of the Climate Crisis

EABW Editor

Two major events last week bear directly on global debates about climate change and how to address it. The first was the release of a report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which sets out precisely what must be done to achieve the objectives of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The […]

Industry Insights

Africa on track to hit $2.1 trillion in consumer spending by 2025

EABW Editor

BY BEN LEO, CEO of Fraym Africa has an emerging and expanding middle-class of consumers that is demanding premium everyday products and has the proven spending power to pursue them. To capitalize on this growing demographic, it is incumbent on FMCG companies to understand the intricacies of each market. The first businesses to identify untapped […]

The Eastern-Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean (EA-SA-IO) is developing a framework for regulatory oversight for the regional energy market to guide cross border power trading.
Africa EAC Industry

Framework for regional cross border power trading in offing

EABW Editor

The Eastern-Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean (EA-SA-IO) is developing a framework for regulatory oversight for the regional energy market to guide cross border power trading. The final report of the framework has now been presented to the COMESA Regional Association of Energy Regulators for  Eastern and Southern Africa (RAERESA) by the Consultants contracted […]