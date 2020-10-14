Kenya Airways and Delta Air Lines continue to expand their partnership into North America

Kenya Airways (KQ) and Delta Air Lines have expanded their current codeshare partnership into 3 more points in the USA ahead of the resumption of its flights to New York on 31st October 2020.

The one-stop service via New York into North America is critical especially in the current environment as Kenya Airways continues to focus on offering safe travel by reducing the number of connections needed by passengers connecting to and from Africa.

In partnership with Delta Air Lines, KQ will expand its current network in North America offering customers flying into Dallas, Washington DC and San Francisco, a one-stop travel option via New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In addition to the 3 destinations, KQ is currently connecting guests to Columbus, Phoenix, Charlotte, Denver, Orlando, Houston, Miami, Chicago, Raleigh Durham, Montreal, and Toronto among other destinations in North America.

Delta and Kenya Airways are both members of the SkyTeam alliance. Frequent Flyers will therefore earn and redeem miles on both airlines, while Elite Plus travellers benefit from SkyPriority services.