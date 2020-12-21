Kenya Airways and Air France KLM Group Mutually Terminate their Africa Europe Joint Venture Cooperation

Nairobi, 19 December 2020…Kenya Airways and Air France KLM Group have agreed to mutually terminate their Africa-Europe joint venture partnership from 1st September 2021. The airlines had previously suspended the Joint Venture cooperation for the calendar year 2020 mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent unpredictability of return to normalcy in operations.

Kenya Airways will continue to serve the Europe market through its gateways of London, Paris, Amsterdam with Rome slated for resumption from 2021. These routes will be served by onward codeshares from the Air France KLM group and additionally with our ever-expanding network of European carriers including Alitalia, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Swiss International Airlines amongst others.

“This development allows Kenya Airways to offer additional options and convenience to our customers connecting through our European gateways in line with our goal of supporting the recovery of international tourism in Kenya and connecting Africa to the World, and the World to Africa,” said Kenya Airways CEO, Mr Allan Kilavuka.

Kenya Airways is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, and the loyalty program will continue to apply on all the partner flights. Frequent Flyers will therefore continue earning and redeeming miles, while Elite Plus travellers are benefiting from SkyPriority services.

Kenya Airways is a leading African airline operating over 70 flights a day and flying to over 53 destinations worldwide, 43 of which are in Africa.