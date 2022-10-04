Kenya Aims To Deepen Trade Ties With Uganda
Kenya Aims To Deepen Trade Ties With Uganda

Godfrey Ivudria

Nairobi, October 4th, 2022: Kenya will be selling its key export products in Uganda during the ongoing Uganda International Trade Fair that will run from 3rd to 10th October 2022.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) charged with promotion of exports and country branding is spearheading Kenya’s participation at the Trade Fair.

This year’s theme is “Business recovery by harnessing local sourcing and deepening value chains integration.”
Uganda is Kenya’s top trading partner in Africa and third in the world. Kenya’s export to Uganda was approximately USD 832 million in 2021 according to Kenya’s Export Performance Report. Over the same period, Kenya’s imports from Uganda were valued at USD 305.2 million resulting to a positive trade balance of USD 526.8 million in favour of Kenya. This rates Uganda as a critical market for Kenyan export products.
Kenya’s key exports to Uganda include cement, palm and coconut oils, medicaments, machine tools, sugar confectioneries, chemical fertilizers, footwear, among others.
“Uganda remains Kenya’s number 1 trading partner and participating in this trade fair will give us an opportunity as a country to penetrate deeper in this market especially with our emerging export products,” said Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency CEO, Dr. Wilfred Marube.
Kenya will also leverage on the Kenya-Uganda high level business forum that will take place on the 10th of October 2022 that will address key issues that are barriers to the two nations. Some of these issues include;
1. Resolving existing and/or new trade barriers during the High-Level Business Forum as top government officials will be in attendance from both sides
2. Identifying investment opportunities for sectors of interest in the Kenyan market.
3. Development of market linkages for Kenyan products into Rwanda, DRC and countries within central Africa.
4. Generating and closing of business deals to increase the footprint of Kenyan business within Uganda and its neighbouring EAC countries
5. Growing the goodwill between the two countries by extending discussions into future collaborations in joint transport and logistics – projects that will be of mutual benefit to both countries.
The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency’s Strategic Plan 2021-2023 seeks to enhance Kenya’s export trade competitiveness through enhanced visibility of Kenya’s goods and services in the regional markets particularly, EAC, SADC, and COMESA. This will be achieved through participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions; trade missions, investment forums; high-level business forums; market surveys and fact-finding missions.
Over 900 Exhibitors will attend this year’s Uganda International Trade Fair which resumes after 2 years due to COVID 19 pandemic.

