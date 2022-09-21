KCB, Trust Merchant Bank SA (TMB) Acquisition Approved-Shareholders
Africa Industry

KCB, Trust Merchant Bank SA (TMB) Acquisition Approved-Shareholders

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

KCB Group Plc shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition of the DRC-based lender Trust Merchant Bank SA (TMB) during an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today in Nairobi.

 In August 2022, KCB Group Plc entered into a definitive agreement with shareholders of TMB to acquire the Bank. Under the terms of the transaction, KCB will acquire 85% of the shares in TMB while the existing shareholders will continue to hold the balance for a period of not less than 2 years after which KCB will have the right to acquire their shares.

The acquisition is part of KCB’s ongoing strategy to expand its regional participation, accelerate growth and maintain sustainable long-term regional success while investing in and maximizing the returns from its existing businesses. It will give KCB the opportunity to conduct business in the DRC market, the newest member of the East African Community.

Speaking during the meeting, KCB Group Chairman Wambari Kairu said: “The shareholders’ nod is a major milestone for us to accelerate the acquisition process which will allow us to scale up our balance sheet, revenue streams and contribute positively to KCB’s growth and diversification objectives. In turn, KCB will be able to rapidly establish its presence within DRC by leveraging on TMB’s 18-year operational history and vast branch network,” Mr. Kairu said.

“In addition, the transaction will position KCB strongly with the resultant effect being enhancing its ability to compete with other financial service providers strongly and effectively in DRC and regionally. This will have long-term benefits for shareholders, customers and employees and enable KCB to realize its long-term vision and mission,” he added.

TMB, a public company limited by shares, is one of DRC’s largest banks, with US$1.5 billion in total assets. TMB has a strong offering in Retail, SME, Corporate and Digital banking channels. It has 109 branches and numerous agency banking outlets spread across DRC. With an insurance subsidiary called Affrissur SA, the transaction will provide a good platform for KCB to diversify its offerings in the region.

“The approval of the transaction demonstrates the confidence our shareholders have in the financial and strategic benefits of the transaction and the value it provides our regional clients and communities,” KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said. “Following the completion of the transaction, the combined organization will have immediate scale benefits to create extraordinary value with a shared customer-centric strategy and broader client capabilities in a rapidly growing market.”

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. This acquisition is aligned with the Group’s strategic focus of scaling its regional presence. Once completed, TMB will complement KCB Group’s footprint with an asset base of KShs. 1.5 trillion (US$ 12.6 billion) and is expected to strengthen the Group’s retail and corporate banking franchises.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Qatar Airways flight #968 from Doha International Airport, Qatar, to Hanoi, Vietnam, declared an emergency when approaching Hanoi on a scheduled flight.
Industry Travel

Poor weather forces Qatar Airways plane to abandon landing in Vietnam

EABW Editor

Qatar Airways flight QR968 from Doha International Airport Qatar to Hanoi, Vietnam, declared an emergency when approaching Hanoi on a scheduled flight. The aircraft, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, went on an erratic flight path. Newswire eTN reports that according to information recorded on Flight Aware, the aircraft turned around, left Vietnam and went back into Thailand […]

As we mark International Migrants Day on December 18, it’s time to rethink how we value the informal skills and resources of many of Africa’s migrants.
Industry Opinions

Recognizing the High Value of Africa’s Migrants

Godfrey Ivudria

As we mark International Migrants Day on December 18, it’s time to rethink how we value the informal skills and resources of many of Africa’s migrants. In particular, we need to recognize that migration can help boost long-term economic growth in Africa and the rest of the world. On one hand, African migration is less globally significant […]

We see increased PE activity in the region, across a diverse range of sectors, including agro-processing,
Digest EAC Industry

East Africa: Private equity investment as a means of creating value

EABW Editor

Africa’s economic outlook is on the up, with the African Development Bank in its 2019 African Economic Outlook report forecasting sustained rise in the average GDP (gross domestic profit) growth rate for the continent – from an estimated 3.5% in 2018 to 4% this year and 4.1% in 2020. Growth in investment is one of […]