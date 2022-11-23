KCB Puts in KShs.130M for Drought Response
Africa Social

KCB Puts in KShs.130M for Drought Response

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

KCB Bank Kenya has committed KShs.130 million to support the country’s drought response initiative, providing food and essentials to thousands of households.

The support will go towards augmenting government efforts in cushioning households hard hit by the ravaging drought and who now require an urgent supply of foodstuff and water.

The funds will be channeled through the Kenya Bankers Association-led drought response (KShs.100 million) while the rest will be through the KCB Foundation, the social investment arm.

The bank through the Foundation has already distributed food to various ASAL counties including Kajiado, Wajir, Isiolo and is scheduled to reach ten more counties that have been adversely affected by the drought.

“The support we are rolling out today is part of our commitment that looks at helping communities cope with the current situation even as the government steps up its mitigation measures.

We are ready to walk hand in hand with various partners to ensure that adverse effects of the ongoing drought are contained within the shortest time possible,” said KCB Group CEO Paul Russo.

The announcement was made during a consultative meeting with President Dr. William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, where private sector players were urged to offer both material and financial support to the National Government to ensure that the drought situation is contained.

Kenya’s worst drought in four decades continues to worsen in 20 out of the 23 ASAL counties due to a poor onset of the October- December 2022 season. Eleven counties are in the alarm phase while nine are in the alert phase.

On Monday, President William Ruto established a 15-member National Steering Committee where KCB Group CEO, Paul Russo was appointed to among other things mobilize resources to alleviate the impact of the drought, to supplement the Government’s efforts.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Ethiopia stands to lose close to USD 1 Billion should the country move ahead and halt its new development and partnership with Somaliland over the Port of Berbera.
Africa Industry Investment Maritime

Ethiopia to lose $1b in case it exits Somaliland’s Berbera Port

EABW Editor

Ethiopia stands to lose close to USD 1 Billion should the country move ahead and halt its new development and partnership with Somaliland over the Port of Berbera. There have been unconfirmed reports in the Ethiopian and Somaliland media that the Horn of Africa nation is considering developing a port in Sudan that will be […]

Africa Markets

$905m Worth of Intra-COMESA Exports Lost to COVID-19

Godfrey Ivudria

Thursday, September 16, 2021: An estimated USD 905 million intra-COMESA exports were lost last year due to the response measures that member states applied to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic. This is according to research carried out by Mr Adam Willie, Principal Economist, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Enterprise Development of Zimbabwe. The researcher recommends the […]

49 African countries have signed the agreement establishing the continental free trade area, but only 12 countries so far have ratified it, and 22 ratifications are needed by March 2019 to enable it enter into force
Africa EAC Industry

EA countries agree to strenghten regional integration through continental free trade area

EABW Editor

KIGALI – Representatives of 14 countries in East African have agreed that the African Continental Free Trade Area, the AfCFTA, represents a unique opportunity to promote regional integration. At the closing session of the three day regional meeting held last week in Kigali, Rwanda, economic experts and decision makers stressed that the implementation of the […]