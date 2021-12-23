KCB Introduces ATM Recycler Machine
Africa ICT

KCB Introduces ATM Recycler Machine

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

KCB Uganda has rolled out ATM recyclers at select banking halls across the country, as a way of enhancing customer experience and improving the turnaround time at the banking halls

With the constant rise and improvement in technology, different industries have persistently upgraded their services with the adoption of new technologies that are tailored towards offering their customers improved services in a timely and reliable manner.

A cash recycler is a machine that accepts and dispenses cash through secure means. It keeps an accurate accounting of cash on hand and automates the cash cycle. In a cash recycler, banknotes are placed into a feeder and passed through a bill identifier to determine the denomination and validity of the banknotes. This cash is then stored in separate cassettes or modules for dispensing in future transactions.

“We are pleased to introduce and add the ATM recyclers to our range of banking services we offer; the recyclers have been placed at our select branches across the country, which efforts are rendered towards giving our customers the best banking experience as they transact both at our branches and via our digital banking platform.”, said Diana Komukama, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Uganda.

She added that, “Individuals are now able to make deposits without necessarily queuing up at a teller point. The only requirement needed from a customer is their account number, this will enable them make the cash deposit in case they don’t have their ATM Card or any other payment card there and then. However, if they have their payment cards, they are able to withdraw and deposit money through the recyclers.”

To transact through a recycler, a customer is required to press the deposit option on the machine, enter their account number, and slot the money into the machine. The money will be deposited on their account instantly. If they wish to withdraw some money from their account, they can do so immediately

“The ATM recyclers have been set up at select KCB banking halls with maximum security guaranteeing protection for the customer. Our customers at Forest Mall, Sixth Street, Kampala Road, Ndeeba, Ben Kiwanuka , Jinja , Mbale and Mbarara branches are able to use the recyclers which are time saving and convenient to use. As a forward-looking bank, it is key that we invest plus introduce products and services that are relevant the market needs, both on the traditional as well as digital financial inclusion front. “Concluded Komukama.

 

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

He says that when he left, it gave birth to his company Safety-Link to employ himself.
ICT Industry Insights

“Starting a business doesn’t require money”

EABW Editor

One does not need money to start a business. It all starts in the mind. That is what Mathias Tumwijukye assures everyone. In Early 2011, while working at Vision Group, Tumwijukye decided to employ himself. “I got the Vision Group job when I was still studying Electrical Engineering at Kyambogo University. But when I completed […]

Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players worldwide with sublime skills and unquenchable competitive fire.
Africa Industry

How Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died

EABW Editor

Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players worldwide with sublime skills and unquenchable competitive fire. He earned Los Angeles’ eternal adoration during his two decades as the fierce soul of the beloved Lakers, and he was respected by basketball fans from every place with a hoop and a dream, including his native Philadelphia and […]

Africa Industry

THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK APPOINTS MR. SIMON MIZRAHI, ACTING DIRECTOR, COMMUNICATION AND EXTERNAL RELATIONS (PCER)

Godfrey Ivudria

The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon MIZRAHI as Acting Director, Communication and External Relations Department (PCER), effective 16 December 2020. Simon is a British national who joined the Bank on the 10th of May 2009, as Head of Results Management Division. Before joining the African Development Bank, he worked […]