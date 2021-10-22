KCB Donates to Yumbe UGX. 31.7M Worth of Items
Africa Social

KCB Donates to Yumbe UGX. 31.7M Worth of Items

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

22ND October 2021 – KCB Bank Uganda, donated assorted items worth Ushs. 31,750,000 to Yumbe District Local Government. The handover was held on 20th October 2021, at Yumbe District Local Government Head Offices.

The move is in line with the banks’ Corporate Social Responsibility/Investment (CSR/I) of giving back to the communities where they operate, aimed at improving the livelihoods of the individuals within the surrounding communities.

Speaking at the handover, Michael Ssekyondwa, Head of Retail Banking – KCB Uganda mentioned that “The nation and the world at large are still living in the unprecedented times of COVID-19 Pandemic, and in this situation where many business sectors have been financially affected, including the Banking sector, it is of utmost importance that we support each other and the societies that surround us.”

“Today we are making a contribution of Ushs 31,750,000 to Yumbe District Local Government, as part of our Corporate responsibility program, and we believe when we come together towards a noble mutual goal, there is a lot more we can achieve.”, Ssekyondwa added.

KCB Uganda handed over assorted items including Facemasks, Body Coveralls, Hand Sanitizers, Gum boots, Heavy duty gloves, Scrub suits, Leather aprons, Disposable gloves, Face shields, Liquid soap and Jik.

While receiving the KCB team, LC5 Chairman Yumbe District Local government Mr. Asiku Abdul Mutalib, commended the Bank for the kind gesture through the donation extended, remarking that, “We appreciate the support of KCB Uganda, and I believe these items will be key in curbing the spread of the pandemic, as COVID-19 is still here with us.”

“The protective gear and sanitary items will help our teams as they serve the communities effectively.” Mr. Asiku concluded.

Other officials who graced the event included; Ms. Jesca Ongiertho the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO), Ojok.K. Brian the Principle Assistant Secretary who all added their voices to that of the LC5 Chairman in thanking KCB Uganda for hearing their cry and responding with a solution to their needs.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Industry

Umeme completes $3.4million Mukono – Uganda electric circuit

Godfrey Ivudria

Mukono North substation is now in use after power distributor Umeme constructed lines to link the facility with consumers. The utility has erected poles and strung cables from the facility in Mbalala, Mukono District to Katosi, 40 kilometres away, Mpata and within Mbalala. It will construct four extra powerlines from the substation to other areas […]

Harvesting the Skies, a Simple Water Solution for Kenya
Africa Opinions

Harvesting the Skies, a Simple Water Solution for Kenya

Godfrey Ivudria

Simon Thomas, We are once again in the rainy season. It has been raining heavily in most parts of the country but despite this, most households lack the most basic commodity. Water. You would expect that with rains aplenty, freshwater might be available to all. But this is not the case. While rainwater harvesting is […]

Ethiopian Airlines has the largest share, over 11%, of the total international cargo transportation at Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou.
Africa Industry

Ethiopian Airlines wins top performing cargo carrier award

EABW Editor

GUANGZHOU – Ethiopian Airlines has been awarded gold prize as the top performing cargo transportation airline at the Customers Annual Meeting organized by Guangzhou Bayiun International Airport on January 30 2019. The award was handed to Ethiopian for being the first airline among top ten cargo operators to Guangzhou Bayiun International Airport. Ethiopian Airlines has […]