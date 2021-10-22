KCB Donates to Yumbe UGX. 31.7M Worth of Items

22ND October 2021 – KCB Bank Uganda, donated assorted items worth Ushs. 31,750,000 to Yumbe District Local Government. The handover was held on 20th October 2021, at Yumbe District Local Government Head Offices.

The move is in line with the banks’ Corporate Social Responsibility/Investment (CSR/I) of giving back to the communities where they operate, aimed at improving the livelihoods of the individuals within the surrounding communities.

Speaking at the handover, Michael Ssekyondwa, Head of Retail Banking – KCB Uganda mentioned that “The nation and the world at large are still living in the unprecedented times of COVID-19 Pandemic, and in this situation where many business sectors have been financially affected, including the Banking sector, it is of utmost importance that we support each other and the societies that surround us.”

“Today we are making a contribution of Ushs 31,750,000 to Yumbe District Local Government, as part of our Corporate responsibility program, and we believe when we come together towards a noble mutual goal, there is a lot more we can achieve.”, Ssekyondwa added.

KCB Uganda handed over assorted items including Facemasks, Body Coveralls, Hand Sanitizers, Gum boots, Heavy duty gloves, Scrub suits, Leather aprons, Disposable gloves, Face shields, Liquid soap and Jik.

While receiving the KCB team, LC5 Chairman Yumbe District Local government Mr. Asiku Abdul Mutalib, commended the Bank for the kind gesture through the donation extended, remarking that, “We appreciate the support of KCB Uganda, and I believe these items will be key in curbing the spread of the pandemic, as COVID-19 is still here with us.”

“The protective gear and sanitary items will help our teams as they serve the communities effectively.” Mr. Asiku concluded.

Other officials who graced the event included; Ms. Jesca Ongiertho the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO), Ojok.K. Brian the Principle Assistant Secretary who all added their voices to that of the LC5 Chairman in thanking KCB Uganda for hearing their cry and responding with a solution to their needs.