KCB Bank Uganda, UWEAL partnership on Women in Business

KCB Bank Uganda has partnered with the Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Limited (UWEAL) to celebrate women in business, promote economic empowerment and gender equality through the KCB-UWEAL Bazaar.

Agnes Mayanja Namyalo, Executive Director, KCB Bank Uganda highlighted the significance of supporting female entrepreneurs.

“As KCB Bank, we are committed to supporting women in all areas of their lives. We believe that when women succeed, everyone succeeds. That is why we are proud to partner with UWEAL to ensure the success of this event, and we will continue to support events and initiatives like these in the future,” Namyalo said.

“Events like the KCB Bank-UWEAL Bazaar 2023 are of great importance to the women in the business ecosystem and a step in the right direction for our country. They provide a platform for women to showcase their talents, network with each other, and share their experiences. They also create opportunities for us to support and to learn from each other,” She added.

In contrast to 45% of men, 60% of women in Uganda are not financially included, meaning they do not have registered accounts at formal, full-service financial institutions. This is according to the 2019/2020 Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSD Uganda) Report on the status of financial inclusion in Uganda.

Therefore, more women need to have access to financial literacy to close the gender pay gap. Men perform better than women at every stage of the financial inclusion journey, from having financial accounts to owning them to actively using full-service and digital value accounts.

“We are thrilled to co-host this year’s women’s bazaar with KCB Bank to provide a platform for women-owned businesses to showcase their products and services,” said Constance Kekihembo, the CEO UWEAL.

“We believe that empowering women entrepreneurs is key to promoting economic growth and development in Uganda.”

“The partnership between KCB Bank and UWEAL is of great significance to both organizations and through working together, we are able to provide even more support to women entrepreneurs in Uganda.”

In addition, the exhibition featured a series of workshops and seminars on topics such as finance, marketing, and technology. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in networking sessions and one-on-one consultations with business experts.

The trade fair provided an opportunity for women-owned businesses to showcase their products and services, network with potential customers and partners, and gain exposure to new markets.

The event featured over 150 exhibitors from a wide range of industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, textiles, confectionery services, and technology.