KCB Bank Uganda Appoints New Executive Director

Agnes Namyalo Mayanja has been appointed Executive Director for KCB Bank Uganda Limited.

As the Executive Director, she will deputize and support the Bank’s Managing Director in the overall strategy formulation and implementation of astute leadership and management in line with the Bank’s vision, mission, and values.

Prior to joining KCB Bank Uganda, Agnes Mayanja worked as the Chief Risk Officer for dfcu Bank Limited where she was responsible for the Bank’s risk management operations and strategies.

She is a seasoned banker with 22 years of working experience in the financial services sector, fifteen (15) of which have been at senior level as a member of the dfcu Bank Executive Committee. She started her career in dfcu Bank Limited as a Lease Administrator, rising through the ranks to serve in several top positions as Head of Risk

and Compliance, Head of Development and Institutional Banking, Head of Credit to mention but a few.

Agnes Mayanja is results-oriented with depth and breadth in enterprise risk management, operational excellence, and business growth.

A graduate of the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt with a Master’s in Business Administration and of Makerere University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication, a major in Public Relations, Agnes Mayanja also hold Diplomas in Risk Management and Credit and has attended and successfully completed several executive education programmes and courses on leadership, with Strathmore Business School.