KCB Bank Uganda Appoints New Executive Director
Africa Industry

KCB Bank Uganda Appoints New Executive Director

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Agnes Namyalo Mayanja has been appointed Executive Director for KCB Bank Uganda Limited.

As the Executive Director, she will deputize and support the Bank’s Managing Director in the overall strategy formulation and implementation of astute leadership and management in line with the Bank’s vision, mission, and values.

Prior to joining KCB Bank Uganda, Agnes Mayanja worked as the Chief Risk Officer for dfcu Bank Limited where she was responsible for the Bank’s risk management operations and strategies.

She is a seasoned banker with 22 years of working experience in the financial services sector, fifteen (15) of which have been at senior level as a member of the dfcu Bank Executive Committee. She started her career in dfcu Bank Limited as a Lease Administrator, rising through the ranks to serve in several top positions as Head of Risk
and Compliance, Head of Development and Institutional Banking, Head of Credit to mention but a few.

Agnes Mayanja is results-oriented with depth and breadth in enterprise risk management, operational excellence, and business growth.

A graduate of the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt with a Master’s in Business Administration and of Makerere University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication, a major in Public Relations, Agnes Mayanja also hold Diplomas in Risk Management and Credit and has attended and successfully completed several executive education programmes and courses on leadership, with Strathmore Business School.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Africa Investment Forum kicked off on Monday with a media briefing in the South African capital.
Africa Industry Investment

Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Swing Investments into Africa

EABW Editor

The Africa Investment Forum kicked off on Monday with a media briefing in  South African capital, Johannesburg. The game changing event, aimed at attracting multi-billion-dollar deals across the continent, is set to usher in a new era for Africa’s investment landscape. Regional and global investors and institutional investors, private sector leaders, prominent government officials, and […]

The Governor Central Bank of Kenya, Dr Patrick Njoroge has said that Africa must develop an Exchange rate policy which flexible.
EAC Industry Markets

Africa should have a flexible exchange rate – Dr Njoroge

EABW Editor

The Governor Central Bank of Kenya, Dr Patrick Njoroge has said that Africa must develop an Exchange rate policy which flexible. “Africa is the continent of the future in terms of numbers in population, workforce and the future of work. Numbers are stacked in Africa and people are here looking to make investments.” “The Exchange […]

Tanzania is emerging as an African leader in the rapidly growing meetings, conferences and events industry.
EAC Industry Tourism

Why Tanzania is an African Leader for Business Tourism

EABW Editor

Tanzania is emerging as an African leader in the rapidly growing meetings, conferences and events industry. Tanzania’s growth within the business tourism sector has been driven by growing international recognition of a tourism industry second to none in terms of diversity and quality of experiences. As younger business travellers and entrepreneurs increasingly look to combine […]