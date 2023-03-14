KCB Bank Celebrates Women Golfers
KCB Bank Celebrates Women Golfers

Godfrey Ivudria

The Entebbe Ladies Open returned in its 13th Edition with a rich regional constitution of lady golfers. KCB Uganda sponsored this event as part of its commitment recognizing women in sports and further strengthening their participation in golf.

  • Golfers; Babirye Martha, Magala Eva and Nsenga Mackline Top Tournament

The Entebbe Ladies Open 2023, a women-only tournament brought together the region’s top female golfers, who competed for two days at the prestigious Entebbe Golf Course. The tournament took place from 3rd – 4th March 2023.

“KCB Bank has a long-standing commitment to supporting women’s sports and empowering women in all areas of life. This sponsorship is just one example of the bank’s dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of society,” said Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, the Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to sponsor such an exciting and important event. Participating in this tournament is one of the many ways and initiatives that KCB Bank is undertaking to live up to our new brand purpose: For People. For Better which we recently unveiled in Uganda,” Komukama added.

“Women’s sports has come a long way in recent years, and we are proud to be part of this journey. We believe that by supporting events like this, we can help to inspire more women to get involved in sports, and to pursue their dreams.”

During the tournament, Martha Babirye emerged the winner with 149 points, while Magala Eva came in second place (157 points), and Nsenga Mackline in third place with 159 points. The game attracted a high turn-up with 266 players on the course playing for two days.

Jacob Byamukama, Chairman of Entebbe Golf Club at Entebbe Golf Club highlighted the long-standing partnership with KCB Bank. “We are proud and grateful for the support and association we have had with KCB bank for the last two years. We hope that the association between Entebbe Club and KCB will last a lifetime,” he said.

“Through such platforms, we give women golfers an opportunity to showcase their skills, raise awareness about women’s sports, and create a positive impact in the economy,” he added.

