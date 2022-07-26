Kasi Insight and Creative VMLY&R partner to deliver data-driven marketing for brands in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, 26th July 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- To win in the world’s fastest-growing market, decision makers need to have better visibility on the realities of Africa’s economies, markets, and communities through the lens of consumers. Brands have realized that growing in Africa requires updated, aggregated, trended data, the days of outdated reports are over. Change is the only constant these days and leaders demand local insights at the speed of business in addition to real time and relevant datasets across markets.

To help businesses and brands accelerate their growth and win across the continent, Kasi Insight, Africa’s leading decision’s intelligence company and Creative VMLY&R Kenya leading marketing agency, today announce a new partnership to help brands win over consumers with smart and data driven marketing.

Creative VMLY&R provides an empirical and historically validated demonstration of how brands grow and decline, and its metrics have been linked to both current and future financial performance. Their unique model enables them to evaluate and diagnose brands on equity, loyalty and imagery dimensions and then prescribe a strategic framework for achieving marketplace success.

The partnership comes on the heels of the recent realization that marketing is changing and requires more data to tell stories that connect with consumers in Africa.

“As an innovative and forward-looking agency, we want to be more data driven because our clients are demanding more from us, and consumer data provides tremendous value from planning, execution, and performance management,” said Gil Kemami, Managing Director Creative VMLY&R.

Creative VMLY&R and Kasi Insight will work together to unlock consumer insights, co-produce content and innovate for brands in Kenya and later Africa. At this point in the digital age, acting on “gut instinct” when it comes to making operational and strategic decisions, is long gone. A deeper understanding of consumers will unleash tremendous innovations and opportunities for brands in Africa.

“We are excited to work with Creative VMLY&R to bring some of these insights to life through the work they do for brands. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering business leaders and entrepreneurs to make crucial decisions with confidence,” concludes Yannick Lefang, CEO Kasi Insight.

About Creative VMLY&R East Africa

Creative VMLY&R began in 1995 as a design studio but with the emergence of the digital era and client’s need for full 360-degree communications, the company expanded to include both a full-service agency and digital with some seventy plus staff. Creative VMLY&R strategic thinking is developed through a deep respect for melding quantitative and qualitative knowledge.

About Kasi Insight

Kasi Insight is Africa’s leading decision intelligence company empowering business leaders and entrepreneurs to make crucial decisions with confidence. The company pairs its proprietary high-frequency survey capability with the latest advancements in statistics, data analytics and storytelling to inform better decisions on what Africans think, do and why. With over 120,000+ interviews conducted every year across 20+ African countries, Kasi is the largest aggregated and trended dataset on consumer changing habits, needs and aspirations. Its customers include the largest consumer facing companies in the world (FMCG, Food & Beverages & Financial Services). The company is headquartered in Toronto (Canada) and Nairobi (Kenya). To learn more, visit https://www.kasiinsight.com

