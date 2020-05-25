Kampala Parents School gets ready for Online Classes Via Zoom  

When coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic hit the world, many governments were forced to shut down schools.

In March, President Yoweri Museveni faced with the same problem ordered schools to close in order to safeguard pupils, students and teachers from the pandemic.

In total, the President sent home over 15 million scholars.

But as the pandemic persisted, governments and schools are devising ways by which they can be able to teach their students. And with this, technology has come handy as schools turn to the internet to conduct classes and deliver lessons.

Recently, Kampala Parents School announced online classes for pupils from pre-primary (Middle and Top classes of nursery section) to primary seven-candidate who will sit for the national Primary Leaving Examinations.

Kampala Parents School Principal Mrs Daphine Kato said in a May 22 circular that, the online learning will begin with the term one work which was not completed due to the abrupt ending of the term and closure of schools.

“After completion of first term material, we are to embark on term two syllabus. We should also not overlook the fact that the school has invested heavily on the equipment to enable the online lesson to go on smoothly for the benefit of the learners,” said Kato.

The online classes will kick off on Tuesday 26 May 2020 for Primary five, six and seven. Classes for Primary three and four will start on 29 May 2020 whereas top class, Primary one and two will start on 4 June 2020. Registration for all the interested parties is also ongoing.

The school’s proprietor Dr Sudhir Ruparelia described the move as ‘historical’ because Kampala Parents’ School became the first Ugandan primary school to start teaching online.

