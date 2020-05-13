Kampala City devises new measures on public transport

Uganda’s Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs Amongi Betty Ongom has said they are working on a number of measures that will see public transport in Uganda’s capital city Kampala streamlined.

The Minister said in Kampala that their team identified key challenges facing the sector, which they are consulting stakeholders before a final decision is made and will be communicated and implemented after thorough consultations have been concluded.

“A draft technical report was leaked to the press prematurely. I, therefore, want to inform the general public particularly, Taxi drivers, Boda Boda Riders, owners of Taxi and owners of Motorcycles that the documents being circulated is a draft pending further consultations,” said Amongi.

Since 2013, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has been undertaking consultations to undertake reforms in streamlining, regulating and creating order in the City.

This exercise was rejuvenated in 2016 where several consultations have been undertaken extensively.

The technical report has now been produced for consultations at a political level. On 6th May 2020, The Ministry for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs organized a stakeholder’s consultative meeting including Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Uganda Police Force, the Lord Mayor, The Resident City Commissioner and the Speakers of the Authority among others to discuss the draft proposals.

According to the proposals, there will be registering of Boda Bodas and Taxis operating in the City and creating a digital database by Kampala Capital City Authority for records of those operating in the City.

In the draft, it is proposed that there will be gazetting of Parks, stages, routes and stops for taxis and Boda Bodas.

“In the case of Taxis, we have so far gazetted 66 Stages including Parks and 137 routes while for Boda Bodas, we have mapped out 970 stages and proposed Gazetting 585 in the five Divisions in the first phase,” said Amongi.

The Kampala Minister said they will introduce route numbers and route colours for all the taxis to enhance order in the business, introduce Identification of drivers/riders which shall include uniforms and badges for easy identification and tracking for both COVID related tracing and controlling crime.

In the proposal, the Minister added that they intend to introduce scheduled Bus services within circular routes of Boda Boda Free Zone within the Central Business District (CBD) and support Boda Boda riders that are not registered with digital Companies/Associations to either join existing ones, form new Associations or register on their own as individual riders.

“Implementation is to be done in close collaboration with the leaders of the Stages/Parks,” said Amongi.

On the rehabilitation of the Old Taxi Park, Amongi said they commenced rehabilitation of the transport terminal known as the Old Taxi Park and have contracted companies (Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd and Kiru General Services Ltd) to commence the works.

“The scope of work will include excavation and disposal of the existing material, installation of underground drainage lines, rock fill, construction of new foundation layers for the carpet and surfacing of the constructed layers with asphalt concrete (tarmac).

“The new carpet will have markings to delineate areas for parking and for taxi and pedestrian movements.

“The boundaries of the Park will be retained properly to prevent mud from washing onto the carpet as has been the case.

“There will be lighting and some waiting sheds for passengers. The park will have designated entry and exit points for both vehicles and pedestrians and will have access control for vehicles to avoid queuing on the surrounding roads and congestion within the Park.

“The Park will also have sanitary facilities such as toilets, an administration block and a Police Post,” she said.

She said in case the lockdown ends before the works are completed, KCCA shall provide alternative parking areas for the taxis as was with the construction of the New Taxi Park.