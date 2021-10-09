Jojobaby entices fans with ‘Obsession’

LAGOS, Nigeria, 9 october 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Christian Joshua Daberechi, aka Jojobaby, has released his much-anticipated Extended Play album titled, ‘Obsession’.

Songs on the seven-track album are Obsession (produced, mixed and mastered by Napji), Lonely (produced by Loopy Beatz, mixed and mastered by OTD), Downtown (produced, mixed and mastered by Napji), Jealous (produced by Popito, mixed and mastered by One Mix), Prisoner (produced by Elviz Beat, mixed and mastered by Kris Beat), This way (produced by Loopy Beatz, mixed and mastered by OTD), and a bonus track titled, Depth (produced, mixed and mastered by WhyteMagik).

Jojobaby, who is a multi-talented artiste, is signed to the Dream Music Group. A prolific singer, he is however, more comfortable doing songs in the R&B, afrobeats, afro soul and fusion genres.

Cradled in the city of Owerri and having gone through thick and thin in Lagos, Jojobabay was once a contestant on the popular music reality show, Nigerian Idols, and is spurred by the experience he garnered at the show.

Jojobaby’s passion for music was ignited in his early days in the church choir, where he played several instruments. He delved into music professionally in 2021 and has encountered the good, the bad and the ugly of the industry.

Born into a loving family of two siblings, the singer names Chris Brown as his biggest influence in the music world. According to him, he is buoyed by Brown’s energy, talent and style. He also noted that he would love to work with Don Jazzy, creating tunes that would make millions sway.

Jojobaby is poised to impact the world through his music and be of humanitarian service to the less privilege and according to him his driving values are hard work, determination, goal setting and tenacity.

You can reach him on Instagram and Twitter @realjojobaby, while on Facebook @jojobaby

Stream Jojobaby’s Obsession EP on Applemusic

https://music.apple.com/ng/album/obsession/1586881136

Stream Jojobaby’s Obsession EP on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/album/1ckqPXHFZwt18MjTr96DEL?si=J3YX33AYRlCL6v2uKqXPDQ&dl_branch=1

More Jojobaby pictures at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dqiYE1p8-p1klLjV9z0o3KImJmyULEo4

