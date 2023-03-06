Jeremy Awori Leads Ecobank Group as New CEO
Jeremy Awori Leads Ecobank Group as New CEO

Godfrey Ivudria

Lomé, Togo, 2 March 2023 – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group, is pleased to announce that Jeremy Awori has officially assumed his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Ecobank Group.

nity to take Ecobank to the next level of its growth strategy.

Despite current global challenges, Africa offers promising prospects. Ecobank is uniquely positioned to provide systematic change across the banking sector at a pan-African level, using the geographic footprint it has already established.”  

“Through our single gateway platform, we are well-positioned to provide the necessary financial products and solutions for countries, corporates, and SMEs to capitalise on the continent’s vast resource, trade and investment opportunities.

We also provide relevant, accessible, and affordable financial services that address the evolving needs of a vibrant, youthful, and entrepreneurial continent. Ecobank’s brand and heritage continue to be a source of pride.”, Jeremy concluded.

Alain Nkontchou, Ecobank Group Chairman, added: “Jeremy Awori’s exceptional and proven qualities as a result-oriented effective leader with an extensive knowledge of the African banking landscape, make him the ideal choice to steer the growth of the Ecobank Group through the current era of rapid global and continental changes.” The Group Chairman further noted that Jeremy has the full support of the ETI Board.

Jeremy Awori brings with him over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including close to a decade serving as CEO and Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya Plc. Prior to joining Absa, Jeremy served in leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa.

His extensive expertise, skills, and industry know-how make him a valuable addition to the Ecobank Group.

