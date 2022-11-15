Japan to Finance Grain Export to Somalia

Japanese government has said it has earmarked some 14 million euros in emergency aid for the export of grain mostly from Ukraine to Somalia to help alleviate the severe food crisis in the country.

The Japanese Embassy in Ukraine a statement released through Facebook said this assistance will be provided through the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which will be responsible for distributing the food to the local population.

The financial assistance seeks to relieve the Ukrainian government of payments in this regard and underlines Japan’s work to “help countries cope with food crises caused by rising grain prices, especially in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

In September, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the shipment of 50,000 tons of grain as humanitarian aid to Ethiopia and Somalia.