Japan to Finance Grain Export to Somalia
Africa Social

Japan to Finance Grain Export to Somalia

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Japanese government has said it has earmarked some 14 million euros in emergency aid for the export of grain mostly from Ukraine to Somalia to help alleviate the severe food crisis in the country.

The Japanese Embassy in Ukraine a statement released through Facebook said this assistance will be provided through the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which will be responsible for distributing the food to the local population.

The financial assistance seeks to relieve the Ukrainian government of payments in this regard and underlines Japan’s work to “help countries cope with food crises caused by rising grain prices, especially in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

In September, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the shipment of 50,000 tons of grain as humanitarian aid to Ethiopia and Somalia.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Travel

KQ resumes flights to New York City, Customers to enjoy discount offers

Godfrey Ivudria

Nairobi, 30 November 2020…Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed non-stop flights from Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to New York City John F Kennedy Airport. The weekly non-stop flight resumed on Sunday 29th November 2020 offering customers who book tickets before 10th December 2020 discounts. “The New York-Nairobi route is key toward […]

2000 Jobs at Risk Without Government Roko Deal
Africa Jobs & career Opinions

2000 Jobs at Risk Without Government Roko Deal

Godfrey Ivudria

Paul Tentena, At least 2000 employees of Roko Construction Limited will become jobless if the company winds up its operations in Uganda due to inadequate capitalisation. The construction company that was established in Uganda in 1969, is in die need of capitalisation with hope that the Uganda government’s expected liquidity injection will ensure a five […]

Private Sector Records Jobless Growth in September-Stanbic PMI
Africa Markets

Private Sector Records Jobless Growth in September-Stanbic PMI

Godfrey Ivudria

Sustained growth in output and new orders but staffing levels continued to drop Kampala—October 5, 2021—Business sentiment in Uganda’s private sector remained positive but slow in September on account of new orders and higher output, according to the monthly Stanbic Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The headline PMI registered 52.5 in September compared to the […]