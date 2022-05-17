Janet Museveni Today Commissions the Iconic Bell Tower Reconstruction

Nearly two years after the close to the 100-year-old iconic bell tower of the Makerere university administrative building was engulfed in flames and caused widespread public despair, First Lady Janet Museveni will today officially commission the works for its reconstruction and other projects.

For decades, any mention of the ‘Ivory Tower’ has been synonymous with the Makerere University, East Africa’s oldest seat of higher learning, and with alumni made up of some of the most outstanding personalities across several professions.

Mrs. Museveni, who is also the Minister of Education and Sports, is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the School of Law building and for the reconstruction and restoration of the main administration building that was gutted in the September 2020 fire.

Completion of the project is expected in 20 months. She will also inaugurate the Central Teaching Facilities I & II and the School of Dentistry building.

This year, Makerere University is celebrating its centenary. As part of the events to mark this milestone, the university administration is launching these projects which are intended to prepare Makerere for the next century as it continues to serve humanity by enhancing knowledge.

The Central Teaching Facilities have a total built-up area of 12,467 square metres including paved walkways, greenery, and ample parking areas.

CTF1, which is located next to the College of Humanities & Social Sciences, has grand foyers on all its four floors with various offices and lecture rooms on the first two floors and administrative offices of the Vice-Chancellor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University Secretary, University Bursar, board rooms and an E-Learning centre on the third and fourth floors.

CTF2 stands next to the College of Business and Management Sciences and has a 1000 seater auditorium, Administrative Offices of Deans of School and study rooms.