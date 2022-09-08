Janet Museveni, Huawei Flag-off Food for Karamoja
Africa Social

Janet Museveni, Huawei Flag-off Food for Karamoja

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala Uganda 08/09/2022. The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Mrs. Janet Museveni flagged off food worth 50,000 US dollars donated by Huawei Technologies Uganda for distribution to the people of Karamoja.

The food donation which has been delivered to different towns of Napak and Moroto districts, has generated a lot of positive reactions for the First Lady and tech giant Huawei for supporting the people of Karamoja who are struggling with famine.

Huawei Technologies Uganda made the pledge to the First Lady at the beginning of August and delivered the food to targeted groups including children, women and people living with disabilities this month.

Mrs. Janet Museveni thanked Huawei Technologies on behalf of the people of Karamoja for the food donation in this season when everyone knows that they badly need the food.

“We are very grateful that you could come in and hold hands with us and we thank you so much for what you have done”, she said.

The consignment included over 12,000kgs of maize, 12,000kgs cassava flour and 10,000kg wheat flour, 5,000kgs of rice, 2,000 litres of cooking oil and 2900kgs of sugar respectively.

Hon Janet Museveni also appreciated Huawei for including Masuliita Children’s home in the beneficiaries.

“I appreciate Huawei for including Masulita Children’s Village in the beneficiaries. In collaboration with other stakeholders, we’re trying to get the street children off the streets of Kampala, and so they’re taken to Masulita where to get some skills to live by and become self-reliant.”

The food donations have enlisted good responses from the public.

“Well done Mama, may God keep showering the kind hearted with blessings,” said Enigma UG on Twitter.

“Thanks so much, people surely can’t develop without food security,” added Otatiina Nelson on Twitter.

The Minister of Karamoja Affairs Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu attended the occasion at Masulita Children’s Village and called upon all Ugandans including MPs to condemn people who carry out child trafficking from Karamoja and exploit them for selfish interests.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Somaliland has maintained that Somalia recognizes its independence as the leadership of the two countries met in a fresh round of talks in Djibouti on Sunday.
Africa Industry

Somaliland demands its sovereignty at meeting with Somalia in Djibouti

EABW Editor

Somaliland has maintained that Somalia recognizes its independence as the leadership of the two countries met in a fresh round of talks in Djibouti on Sunday. A delegation including Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi, as well as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, arrived in the East African country of Djibouti […]

The COMESA Secretariat has been invited to participate at the 2020 China International Fair for Investment and Trade scheduled for early September in Xiamen China.
Africa EAC Industry

COMESA invited to China for Investment Fair

EABW Editor

The COMESA Secretariat has been invited to participate at the 2020 China International Fair for Investment and Trade scheduled for early September in Xiamen China. The fair will focus on investment negotiation and policy promotion, coordinated development of national and regional economies, as well as economic and trade exchanges. Asia-Africa Digital Economy Cooperation Forum Executive […]

Airtel, Absa Bank Improve Learning Infrastructure
Africa Jobs & career

Airtel, Absa Bank Improve Learning Infrastructure

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala, Uganda – 02nd November 2021: Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s largest 4G network has today announced a partnership with Absa Uganda and the National Library of Uganda aimed at boosting e-Learning and youth employment in Uganda. This was revealed during a press engagement held at the National Library of Uganda. Mr. Manoj Murali, Managing Director Airtel […]