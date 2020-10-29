Industry Markets

IsDB and Standard Chartered Bank in A Framework Agreement for Cooperation

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

IsDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar and M. Sunil Kaushal, CEO for Africa and Middle East, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), signed a Memorandum of Agreement to participate in IsDB’s Restore Track Program aimed to supporting IsDB’s member countries’ private sector through stimulus packages to the economic sectors most impacted by the CoVID19 pandemic.

This agreement leverages on IsDB’s $2Bn “COVID Guarantee Facility” to establish an operational cooperation framework for IsDB and SCB to facilitate financing arrangements to IsDB’s Member Countries.

The COVID pandemic has disrupted international financial channels and put pressure on hard currency inflows to Emerging Markets. This pressure led to considerable limitations of the private sector’s access to financial liquidity. Combined with the loss of income due to reduced demand, the health crisis poses unprecedented challenges to the private sector and especially SMEs.

Through its cooperation with Standard Chartered Bank, IsDB aims to help alleviate some of these pressures by providing blended lines of finance to local banks at competitive prices.

“I am glad to see our, already strong, relationship with Standard Chartered Bank further strengthened with this unique and innovative partnership” stated H.E IsDB’s President, Dr. Bandar Al Hajjar. He also expressed his firm conviction that SCB’s funding expertise added to IsDBG de-risking guarantees will make a lasting impact for IsDB’s Members Countries.

  1. Sunil Kaushal expressed his thanks to IsDB for the developing partnership between the two institutions noting that IsDB is the first Bank to sign such agreement with SCB. He also expressed his strong commitment to support IsDB member countries to fight COVID-19.

Both agree that this “out of the box” partnerships between MDBs and the private sector are now necessary to overcome the challenges of our times.

 

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Uganda shilling strengthened against the U.S. dollar as activity on the FX supply counter outmuscled demand in yesterday’s trading session.
Markets

Dollar climbs as safe-havens dive on Trump’s remarks

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling strengthened against the U.S. dollar as activity on the FX supply counter outmuscled demand in yesterday’s trading session. Corporate dollar sellers made forays into the local foreign exchange market, outpacing waning demand, and pushed the home unit higher by 15 shillings at the closing bell. We see the USDUGX currency pair trading […]

Officials of Dahabshiil Group and invited guests cut the ribbon to commemorate the official launch of 3G and 4G mobile and internet network, and eDahab mobile payment services for Somali customers and the floating of Somtel Shares to the public in Mogadishu
Africa Industry

Somtel Adds Fast Internet, Mobile Payment to Product List

EABW Editor

Somtel has inched closer to joining top sub Saharan mobile telecommunications providers. This is after he telecom introduced 3G and 4G mobile and internet network, and eDahab mobile payment services for Somali customers. The mobile telephone provider has also announced a share offering to the public in what is expected to revolutionise the company’s services […]

From the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) in Nairobi, Kenya, Marriott International has announced rapid expansion plans across Africa.
Industry Tourism Travel

Marriott announces expansion plans, sets a target of 38,000 rooms by 2023

EABW Editor

From the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) in Nairobi, Kenya, Marriott International has announced rapid expansion plans across Africa. Strong demand for select-service brands and conversion opportunities are driving the momentum of growth for the company, amplified by five new hotel signings. The new signings will further consolidate Marriott International’s presence in Ghana, Kenya, Morocco […]