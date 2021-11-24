INVITATION TO LAUNCH EVENT: KASA! Ending Sexual Violence in West Africa

LAGOS, Nigeria, November 22, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Ford Foundation, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) are partnering to address and reduce sexual violence, and its deep-rooted drivers, across West Africa with a focus in Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.

Together, they are launching Kasa!, an initiative that will leverage the growing focus on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the region and boost feminist action and advocacy to reduce it. As one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world, sexual violence undermines the health, dignity, security and autonomy of women and girls and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this further.

Join us as KASA! launches with $3.75 million in seed funding from Ford Foundation and OSIWA to support local West Africa grantees with implementation led by AWDF. Key speakers will address how the initiative will support women and girls affected by or at risk of sexual violence in order to shape more positive attitudes and behaviors towards women’s bodily integrity. Kasa! will further support new and existing responses to emergencies, provide support to survivors, families and women’s rights organizations at the forefront of ending sexual violence.

Follow the conversation #SpeakOutAgainstSexualViolence #EndSexualViolence

Details

Date: Thursday, 2 December, 2021

Time: 15h00 – 16h00 WAT (9am EST)

Where: Zoom

Register here

