International Hospital Kampala starts a Medical Camp for Arthroscopy

Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental human right rather than a luxury and it is because of this fact that International Hospital Kampala (IHK) has launched a two-month arthroscopy camp to treat patients with joint pains, joint swelling, inability to move the joints, cracking sounds in the joints, inability to use the joints following road traffic accidents, sports injuries and other injuries at a discounted rate and free consultation.

The camp will be conducted within the months of September and October at the hospital theater.

Arthroscopy is a keyhole procedure in which a telescope is inserted into a joint to allow the surgeon to make a thorough inspection of the joints so that a definite diagnosis can be made and two to four small “puncture” wounds are made for the camera and instruments to be inserted from different angles.

Dr Peter Ntege the Hospital Manager says the camp will offer free consultation and joint assessment by the Arthroscopic surgeon at IHK and the public with meniscal injuries, anterior cruciate ligament tears, rotator cuff tear among other joint conditions are advised to book an appointment.

“We have an elite team of experienced and qualified orthopaedic specialists to perform arthroscopic procedures and a support team of professional nurses to provide empathetic care to guide the patients through the recovery processes,” He said.

Adding, arthroscopy improves the rapid recovery rate, lowers the risk of infection and complications, improves the visualization of the knee structure and lessens the pain and scarring after surgery.

According to Dr Pariyo Bonane the lead Orthopedic Surgeon at International Hospital Kampala, the arthroscopy procedure allows the operating surgeon to insert a narrow tube attached to a fibre-optic video camera through a small incision and enable them to see inside your joint and treat it without making a large incision.

Unlike other open surgical procedures, arthroscopy has a 1% risk of complications during or after the procedures. However, when not properly perform it can lead to excessive swelling or bleeding around the knee or shoulder, damage to blood vessels or nerve, hemarthrosis, deep vein thrombosis, pain, and stiffness of the joints, He added.

International Hospital Kampala (IHK) has also revamped its theater, heavily invested in advanced infrastructure and new medical equipment, brought in the latest technology to ease medical procedures, and ensure that Ugandans have access to quality healthcare services within the country, Dr Ntege emphasized.

Beyond Arthroscopy, the hospital has invested in different laparoscopic equipment to enable several minimally invasive surgeries which improve treatment results. Other investments include but not limited to; a modern ENT Table and Ophthalmology Microscope, a Mobile Mini Cathlab, and enhancement of the laser surgery division.

Further noting, the advancement in these new medical procedures is to enable Ugandans to have this procedure in the country as opposed to doing it abroad because it is cheaper and more cost-effective, greatly reduces the duration of the procedure and post-operation recovery time and follow-up reviews after surgery in case of any complication.