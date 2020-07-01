Africa Industry

International Energy Agency’s Africa Dialogue Needs to be Inclusive for a Workable Africa’s Energy Transition

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Chamber reiterates its support to inclusive dialogues that take into account the realities of African economies and of energy poverty

The African Energy Chamber takes notes of recent initiatives taken by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to support Africa’s energy transition and salutes the leadership of the IEA in this dialogue. Such conversations notably echo the Chamber’s recent statement on African Lives Matter, questioning the OECD and IEA’s recent call to phase out fossil fuels. While the conversation of Africa’s energy transition continues, the Chamber reiterates its support to inclusive dialogues that take into account the realities of African economies and of energy poverty.

Unfortunately, the Africa Ministerial Roundtable organized this week has sidelined key stakeholders and actors within Africa’s energy sector, preventing its ability to be truly inclusive and impactful on the ground. Africa’s energy transition will not be possible without the inclusion, and participation of, the continent’s petroleum and gas ministries and companies.

The Chamber strongly believes that key institutions like the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), led by its Secretary General Dr. Farouk Ibrahim, need to be part of this dialogue, along with representatives of the petroleum ministries of producing countries such as Algeria, Nigeria, Angola, Equatorial, Libya, Congo or Gabon and key National Oil Companies such as Sonatrach, GEPetrol, Gabon Oil, NNPC or Sonangol. The African private sector was not invited while we note the invitation and participation an international oil company. Given the importance of the oil & gas sector for several African economies, the Chamber questions the relevance of an energy debate that would exclude them from the conversation.

“Energy poverty is as real as climate change, and the global debate on Africa’s energy transition tends to forget that hundreds of millions of African have no access to energy and still rely on firewood for cooking. Their needs must be at the center of the energy transition debate, which should not be made at the expense of any particular source of energy,” stated Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber. “This generation of Africans are not tickled by foreign aid and handouts that resulted in poor governance and mismanagement. Jobs, sustainable power and gas that drives development, along strong market-driven economies, are what Africans want. In order to accomplish a true African energy transition, petroleum producing countries, their National Oil Companies, civil society, African entrepreneurs and independent producing companies need to have a seat at the table,” he added.

The African Energy Chamber remains concerned that global conversations on Africa’s energy transition would result in a new foreign aid narrative by which Western stakeholders and investors would blindly push a renewable energy agenda at the expense of proper private sector-led development supporting jobs and entrepreneurship. While the Chamber strongly supports diversified energy mixes and wishes to see cleaner energy developments across Africa, solar and wind projects are still relying on global value chains which restrain their ability to support local content development. As a result, most solar and wind projects in the continent continue to have local content participation of less than 50%. Such issues need to be at the core of the energy transition debate so Africa’s cleaner future does not serve only the interests of big multinational corporations but also translates into private sector development and opportunities in Africa. It is time to put the voices of African businesses at the center of the debate.

As Africa seeks new ways to develop and grow in a post Covid-19 world, let’s remember the words of Nelson Mandela: “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life. While poverty persists, there is no true freedom. Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognise that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision.”

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Stanbic Bank Headline Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI) posted a 56.6 performance in December which signified an improvement in business conditions at the end of 2018.
Industry

Stanbic PMI records improvement in business conditions as year closes

EABW Editor

The Stanbic Bank Headline Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI) posted a 56.6 performance in December which signified an improvement in business conditions at the end of 2018. The latest reading which went up by 0.9 from 55.7 registered in November is higher than the series average of 53.2. Commenting on December’s survey findings, Jibran Qureishi, Regional […]

William Sekabembe is Chief Commercial Officer at dfcu Bank
ICT Industry

How Digitalisation is Transforming Banking in Uganda

EABW Editor

While people will always need banking and other financial services, how they interact with and access these services has changed dramatically with the advent of technology. East African Business Week spoke to William Sekabembe,  Chief of Business and Executive Director at dfcu Bank who gave us key takeaways from the digital transformation trends in the […]

President Yoweri Museveni has told Ugandans to borrow from Uganda Development Bank (UDB) and invest in import substitution projects.
Industry Investment Jobs & career

Museveni asks Ugandans to borrow from UDB for import substitution

EABW Editor

President Yoweri Museveni has told Ugandans to borrow from Uganda Development Bank (UDB) and invest in import substitution projects. The President said the government recapitalized UDB to the tune of one trillion Ugandan shillings, with more funding expected to come from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. He emphasized that Ugandans should borrow from […]