International Community Backs Somaliland Electoral Process
Africa Social

International Community Backs Somaliland Electoral Process

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The international community backs planned Somaliland parliamentary and local council elections set for May 31, 2021.

Led by the United States and the United Kingdom, the international community in a joint statement said this was a clear manifestation of the democracy in Somaliland and offered their support for a successful exercise.

“These elections present a significant opportunity for Somaliland to reaffirm its democratic credentials and to further the progress that has been realised in Somaliland’s democratisation process since the last parliamentary election in 2005,” they said in the statement.

Countries that signed the statement included Denmark, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States.

They said: “We commend the National Electoral Commission and the three political parties for the successful completion of a transparent and inclusive voter registration between December 2020 and January 2021.

We observed and welcomed the large numbers of young men and women across Somaliland registering to vote for the first time.

It is the sustained transparency, independence and impartiality of these technical processes, and the institutions supporting them, which underpins the credibility of Somaliland’s democratic processes.”

The nations said they encourage the Somaliland government and the political parties to continue to ensure that candidates at all levels not only have the personal qualities to carry out the role required of them but that they are also truly representative of Somaliland’s internal diversity.

But they maintained there should be affirmative action as the country heads towards the elections.

“We welcome the 3 September 2020 commitment signed by the three political parties to collectively “nominate 18 women candidates” and “three candidates from the minority clans” for the parliamentary elections.

“We call on all parties to extend this commitment to the local council elections and to take further steps to ensure greater political representation of women, youth and minority clans after the May elections.”

“We look forward to the agreement of electoral Codes of Conduct for political parties and the media.

We hope both agreements will reflect a commitment to inclusivity in addition to underlining the importance of transparency on candidate nomination, an equal playing field for campaigning, prevention of intimidation or harassment, including the safety of women candidates, equal access to the media and a commitment to press freedom.”

“We remain committed to working with Somaliland to support the delivery of transparent, secure, credible and inclusive elections on 31 May.

We commend the Somaliland government for its commitment to ensuring elections are delivered on time, and to providing the majority of the funding for these elections.”

They underscored the role the international community has played in providing financial support to the NEC for the voter registration phase (from EU, Sweden and UK), and stated they look forward to providing further financial and non-financial support for the remaining stages of the election process.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The report also warns that Africa needs to tackle the IT skills and digital literacy gap, especially amongst farmers
Africa Agribusiness Industry

Africa’s biggest “digital dividend” in rural areas – study

EABW Editor

Digital innovations could transform African rural areas and agriculture while tackling many of the continent’s other emerging challenges, from youth unemployment, food insecurity and the need for further economic growth, a new report has suggested. Statistics show that around 60 percent of the African population is under the age of 24. At the same time, […]

The Index, known as ARII, was set up to monitor and evaluate the status of economic integration among African countries and provides a basis for member States to track their progress.
Africa Industry

Regional integration remains low – African Regional Integration Index

EABW Editor

MARRAKESH – The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) marks a momentous milestone for Africa but preliminary findings of the upcoming 2019 African Regional Integration Index, released at the on-going Conference of Ministers in Morocco on Saturday, indicate that regional integration in Africa remains low. The Index, known as ARII, was set up to monitor […]

James Claude, GVG CEO with Pierre Emmanuel Quirin, CEO Crans Montana For...
Africa ICT Industry

Africa’s digital economy needs cross-border cooperation to succeed

EABW Editor

DAKHLA- Africa still lags behind the rest of the world in its digital transformation, and in spite of a growing number of innovative solutions, the ongoing lack of adequate infrastructure and connectivity is preventing the continent from realising its true economic potential. The best and fastest way to overcome these barriers, may lie in heightened […]