Institute of Corporate Governance Of Uganda Marks 20 Years

The Institute of Corporate Governance of Uganda (ICGU) has commemorated 20 years of its operations in Uganda.

The event that took place on October 12, 2020, during a well-attended scientific, hybrid physical and e- Conference ceremony was officiated by the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga.

The conference marked the climax of a series of activities that the institute has been undertaking to propagate and promote good Corporate Governance principles, as well as deepen and entrench best practices in the region for the past 20 years.

With over 744 Individual as well as 108 Corporate Members, ICGU is a membership-based organization comprised of Ugandans who have volunteered their time and resources towards upholding and uplifting good corporate governance in the country.

Michael Mugabi, the Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank and President of ICGU applauded his council members and attributed the achievements of the Institute thus far to their efforts and the excellent leadership of the governing council.

“I would like to reiterate that it has been a remarkable journey and we are happy to be part of the gallant citizens and partners who have breathed life into Corporate Governance practices in Uganda.

“With now more than 1million organisations registered in Uganda, it is our committed duty and responsibility to ensure that we achieve our Vision of “An enterprise sector that upholds international best practice in corporate governance” in Uganda and beyond.

“This will be done in all public, private, NGOs and other non-state enterprises without exception,” he said.

Mugabi also commended the Ministry of Health through their partners USAID for engaging ICGU to induct all Board Members of the fourteen Regional Referral Hospitals across the country.

“The 20-year celebration theme – ‘Corporate Governance as a Catalyst for Industrialization, Improving Lives and the Environment’-  is in harmony with the goals of the Third National Development Plan (NDPIII) and demonstrates our determination to focus our minds on our country’s national Vision 2040. It is intended to inspire us to make significant contributions to attaining the national Vision, going forward, “he added.

The current Council of the ICGAU is composed of Michael Mugabi as President, Dorothy Kiyaga is the Vice President and Shakila Rahim Lamar is Secretary to Council. Other members are Anil Patel, Regis Namuddu, Mustapha Mugisa, Joseph Baliddawa, Bank of Uganda, Uganda National Roads Authority, Stanbic Bank, and Deloitte Uganda.

