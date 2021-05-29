Infinix Launches Top-Notch INBook X1 Laptop Series

Partnered with Intel and Microsoft for next-level performance

SHENZHEN , China, 28 May 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Infinix, an emerging brand in the consumer electronics market, today unveiled its first flagship laptop series – INBook X1. Combining a stylish, thin and lightweight design with ultimate performance, the launch represents Infinix’s foray into a new product category, as it joins forces with Intel and Microsoft. Through the INBook X1 series, Infinix aims to deliver a bespoke device with industry-leading capabilities to meet the growing demand of customer needs today. INBook X1 will come in three versions:

• INBook Pro with Intel® Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus up to 64EU.

• INBook X1 with Intel® Core i5-1005G1/i3-1035G1

“Leveraging our deep understanding of consumers in the smartphone space, we are thrilled to enter a new era with Intel and Microsoft by launching our first laptop series. This not only marks a significant milestone for the brand, but also signifies our commitment to our global customers,” said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility. “Driven by our passion to empower today’s youth, we are dedicated to creating cutting-edge technology and stylish dynamic PCs to meet the ever-evolving needs of youthful digital lifestyles.”

“We are pleased to see the powerful performance of Intel Core unleashed on INBook X1! Infinix has consumer and global market expertise and eye-catching designs, they are launching amazing modern notebook INBook X1 series! We expect this model will be loved by notebook PC users in multiple countries.” Sunil Kaimal, Vice President, General Manager of Client Computing Group, Intel Corporation said, “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Infinix and bringing more innovative products to the market in the future, together making PC as the platform to unleash great potential.”

“The past year has forever changed our work and life; the world now focuses on recovery in 2021 and beyond. We can see that the need for the Windows PCs with great remote work, learn, connecting and gaming capabilities is greater than ever.” Adam Owee, the Vice President of Microsoft Greater China Region，General Manager of OEM Business said, “We are glad to work with Infinix, drive the innovation together on Windows and Microsoft 365*, to empower the growth and delight our customers in the coming year and beyond.”

Portability Put First

Infinix’s INBook X1 series comes in a sandblasted anodized body, crafted with the utmost care out of selected aircraft-grade aluminium. At less than 3 pounds (1.48 kg) and 16.3 mm thick, the laptop is equipped with a 180-degree hinge that lets it tilt horizontally, allowing users to present ideas or share videos in a flexible manner. INBook X1 series also has multiple ports to simultaneously accommodate different needs, including data transmission, speed charging and screen-casting.

Along with its extraordinary standby length, the laptop’s 55 watt-hours (Wh) battery guarantees a full day’s usage, which translates to approximately 11 hours of screen time for web browsing, video playbacks and more. Users can also benefit from Infinix’s very own Battery Management System (BMS) and extend battery life by intelligently reducing power consumption in different scenarios. In addition, INBook X1’s 65W PD3.0 AC adapter boosts charging efficiency by generating 70% of power in just one hour. What’s more, the small-sized charger conveniently supports all Infinix mobile phones – making working on the go easier than ever.

Deep Vibrant Colors

The INBook X1 series is available in both Space Grey and Platinum Red. To reflect the beauty of the night sky along the Norwegian border, the laptop’s overall design features a metallic sheen that also represents the laptop’s infinite possibilities and Infinix’s distinctive characteristics. Its sleek full-metal chassis comprises a large 14-inch screen with an FHD IPS display, demonstrating Infinix’s engineering capabilities with ultra-thin bezels (4.19 mm) on every side to maximize screen space.

Next-Level Cooling

Powered by Intel’s powerful processors, the INBook X1 series is fully equipped to handle demanding activities like data processing and programming with pre-loaded with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365* to support a variety of mobile office needs. Its Poloar Monster cooling system employs military-grade air ducts to effectively lower its temperature when faced with heavy workloads.

Keeping things productive for today’s dynamic workplace environments, the INBook X1’s built-in InSync screen projection application grants users access to its InSync multi-screen solution, enabling them to synchronize work files seamlessly between their laptops, TVs and smartphones so they can bring their ideas to life anywhere, anytime.

INBook X1 Pro’s built-in WiFi 6 wireless network card and Bluetooth 5.1 supporting capabilities effectively boost network speed. As video conferencing has become the new norm, it is also equipped with a 720P webcam that can be completely switched off for privacy, as well as two arrays of digital microphones for seamless video and audio communications, even in noisy environments. It also features instant fingerprint unlocking so users can access their laptops quickly and securely. In terms of entertainment, INBook X1 Pro’s four-layer cavity stereos provide excellent surround sound, which is further enhanced by patented DTS sound technology for super immersive audio-visual experiences, both indoors and outdoors.

INBook X1 series will be in Egypt, Indonesia & Nigeria in June from $530.

Learn more at https://infinixmobility.com/laptops/inbook

About Infinix

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy and attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

* Microsoft 365 is sold separately.

