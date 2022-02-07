Implications of AfCFTA on the Local Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Godfrey Ivudria

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) is slowly gaining momentum and attraction.

The trade pact which aims to create a single African market for goods and services is gradually but eventually integrating the continent. It is estimated that AFCFTA has a combined gross domestic product of $3.4 trillion.

That is a massive market in which every entrepreneur would wish to own a share. However, the question: “how will the ordinary African entrepreneur, particularly startups, become active participants and not mere bystanders?” need to be answered.

Since 2019, the strategic Leaders’ Summit, has been bringing together seasoned practitioners in Africa-s SMEs and startups space on the same platform for the purposes of sharing relevant and cutting-edge business-related information and growth strategies that help businesses thrive.

This is a forum of top minds from different industries and sectors of the African economies whose aim is to share their experiences and expertise, learn, and grow together with purpose on the business journey. This year’s edition of the summit will equally dissect how AfCFTA will affect the tourism and hospitality industry.

