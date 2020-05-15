IDEMIA appoints new East Africa head to drive regional expansion

Global Augmented Identity solutions provider, IDEMIA Identity & Security, has appointed Henry Mkuzi as its East African Region Sales Director as part of the company’s plans to strengthen local presence and expand its regional footprint.

Mkuzi will be tasked with establishing Uganda as IDEMIA’s regional hub through securing strategic business partnerships as the world adopts to more efficient and cost-effective ways of issuing and securing identities of citizens using the existing technologies fueled by high penetration of smartphones and mobile internet.

IDEMIA has been working closely with the regional governments to bring down the costs of delivering essential public services as well as servicing the financial and communications sectors.

IDEMIA Group CEO Yann Delabrière said, “IDEMIA is committed to investing in East Africa as a long term partner to governments and local businesses looking to enhance identity security.

“ Henry has a good working relationship with government entities in the region and brings on board the much-needed experience in executing commercial strategies essential to ensuring that East Africa emerges as a frontrunner in the digital identity and security solutions in coming years”.

Mkuzi, who joined the company in December 2019, has worked in various commercial roles in the ICT sector for both local and international brands.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration with a focus on Marketing from the United States International University (ISIU)– Africa.

He has experience spanning over 20 years and previously played a leading role in commercial and business development activities in the Anglophone Africa region resulting in significant revenue growth and recognition with a global award for the ‘Best New ePassport’ at the 2019 High-Security Printing EMEA (HSP) Regional ID documents awards event.

Alongside the appointment, IDEMIA has issued a no-disruption update regarding servicing to its clientele amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company said it is well prepared with various safe and secure Identity solutions platforms such as contactless multi-biometric (facial, Iris & fingerprint) which is ready for adoption in the new way of life that the pandemic has occasioned.

“In the wake of social distancing restrictions, augmented identity solutions are set to have a greater demand as more organizations adapt contactless biometrics.

“Our continuous innovation mantra has ensured we have ready solutions that can be implemented in the post-COVID-19 era,” Mkuzi said on his appointment.

In its plans for East Africa, IDEMIA plans to offer the latest technologies for safer roads and cities, smooth & secure passenger experience at borders, security at public places, digital source analysis for investigations and digital ID solutions.

This will address key challenges faced in the region including data privacy issues, identity fraud, money laundering, screening at the borders, delayed forensics investigations and traffic-related fatalities.