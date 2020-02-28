Huawei set to develop 2 million ICT professionals over the next five years

At the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference-Live, Huawei officially released the Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0.
Through this program, Huawei aims to develop 2 million ICT professionals and popularize digital skills over the next five years by collaborating with universities.

This is part of Huawei’s digital inclusion initiative, TECH4ALL, which is intended to expand the benefits of digital technology to everyone, everywhere.

Huawei will set up the Huawei ICT Academy Development Incentive Fund (ADIF), with a total investment of at least US$50 million over the next five years.

2013 saw the establishment of the Huawei ICT Academy program, under which Huawei has provided quality courses and support services to universities/colleges to help them train teachers, establish and optimize ICT majors, improve the curriculum system, and build standard labs.

Huawei ICT Academy also introduces Huawei’s ICT technologies and products to students in universities around the world, encourages them to participate in Huawei certification, and develops an innovative and application-oriented technical talent for society and the global ICT industry.

Since 2015, Huawei has partnered with more than 600 international universities to set up Huawei ICT academies, helping the universities improve their ICT teaching abilities and train more than 1500 teachers.

To meet new requirements and challenges, the Huawei ICT Academy Program will enter the 2.0 phase in 2020. According to its five-year plan, Huawei will develop 2 million ICT professionals and continuously update its school-enterprise cooperation solutions in cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To achieve this goal, Huawei will set up the Huawei ICT Academy Development Incentive Fund (ADIF), with a total investment of at least US$50 million over the next five years. This fund aims to help ICT academies operate stably by the following four actions:

  • Providing teaching experiment equipment for cooperative universities to improve students’ practical skills.
  • Training teachers through ADIF, providing free exam vouchers to encourage students to take Huawei’s certification exams and setting up an education fund to reward excellent teachers and students.
  • Holding the Huawei ICT Competition to provide a platform for students to communicate with their peers and show their talents.
  • Cooperating with partners on ICT Talent Job Fairs to help students find jobs and promote efficient matching between talent supply and demand.

Hank Stokbroekx, Vice President of Enterprise Service, Huawei Enterprise BG, said that Huawei will continue to establish more ICT Academies.

“Every year, we will build 600-1000 Huawei ICT Academies. By doing so, we aim to benefit more university teachers and students in the digital world, enable more people to enjoy equal and high-quality education, enhance digital skills, and inject fresh impetus into the industry,” said Stokbroekx.

The launch of Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 marks a new stage of Huawei’s talent ecosystem development.

In the future, Huawei will deepen cooperation with all parties in the ecosystem, increase investment, and accelerate the construction of an all-round, full-cycle sustainable talent ecosystem to fuel the digital transformation of industries.

