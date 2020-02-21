Huawei Releases New 5G Products and Solutions, Poised to Bring New Value

At the Huawei product and solution launch in London, Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board and President of Huawei’s Carrier BG, delivered a keynote titled “5G, Bring New Value”.

He released Huawei’s new 5G products and solutions and launched the 5G Partner Innovation Program. These efforts aim to build a thriving 5G ecosystem and make 5G a commercial success.

“ 5G has developed beyond imagination in terms of deployment, ecosystem, and experience and networks are the foundation for the 5G business,” said Ding.

So far, Huawei has been awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 600,000 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna Units (AAUs).

As a leading global 5G supplier, Huawei is committed to developing the best end-to-end 5G solutions. These will include the industry’s highest-performance 5G base station that supports all scenarios and the Blade AAU with the industry’s highest level of integration.

The Blade AAU can work under all sub-6 GHz frequency bands and support 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. This addresses the issue of limited space for antenna installation and reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) by over 30% when compared to existing solutions.

Huawei is also the first vendor in the industry to provide industrial 5G modules for vertical applications.

With 4G, people can share their videos and voices. However, with the ultra-high bandwidth offered by 5G, people will be able to enjoy immersive AR and VR experiences, allowing them to convey their thoughts and feelings like never before.

These amazing experiences will create incredible new value. As 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) matures, high-definition video services will drive the massive growth of 5G B2C services. 5G B2B services have also shown huge potential.

Huawei and some operators have jointly released 5G white papers and explored B2B applications in order to drive 5G application in numerous industries. At the launch event, Ryan Ding showed the audience Huawei’s recently-released live broadcast backpack. This backpack, embedded with a 5G module, makes live broadcasting far easier.

Ding emphasized that in the 4G era, virtually all operators provided the same network experience. However, in the 5G era, operators can provide differentiated experiences and charge users based on more metrics, including data volume, latency, bandwidth, and a number of devices connected.

This makes it possible to monetize 5G. It is critical that operators redefine their 5G business models now.

Huawei and its global partners have worked together on multiple 5G projects, covering many domains including new media, campus, healthcare, and education.

At the event, Ryan Ding launched the 5G Partner Innovation Program, witnessed by many of Huawei’s industry partners. Through this program, Huawei plans to invest US$20 million into innovative 5G applications over the next 5 years, contributing to a thriving 5G ecosystem and accelerating the commercial success of 5G.