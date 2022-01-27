Africa Jobs & career

Huawei Cements Position as Top African Employer

Kampala, Uganda, 25TH January 2022.  Global ICT leader Huawei’s Sub-Saharan African region has achieved Continental HQ Certification for 2022 from the Top Employer Institute after being accredited in 9 countries.

These are South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius and Uganda.

The Top Employer Institute is a global authority on excellence in people practices. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies are annually assessed, surveyed, and accredited as leading employers in respect of their Human Resources practices.

Coming at a time when COVID-19 has disrupted life and working conditions for people and organisations around the world, the award underlines the work Huawei has done to ensure that its employees across the region feel valued and cared for.

Throughout the pandemic, Huawei ensured that its employees were a top priority and placed an even greater emphasis on their well-being.

This, together with the initiatives it’s built to ensure a strong pipeline of ICT talent in each of the countries it operates in, has helped cement Huawei’s position as an employer of choice.

“This is a remarkable achievement for Huawei Africa, in recognition of our commitment and continued focus towards implementing HR best practices within our region,” says Huawei Southern Africa Region, HR Director Chen Yu.

“As an organisation, we understand that the intellectual capital provided by our diversified workforce is our biggest asset, so we constantly strive to provide the best people practices.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink, says the past two years have impacted organisations across the world. “Huawei has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace.

In the past year, they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce.”

The Top Employers Institute programme, established over 30 years ago, has certified over 1857 organisations in 123 countries/regions.

These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally. The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Audit carried out on each organisation after the completion of a highly intense survey.

The survey covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, change management, performance management, culture and more.

