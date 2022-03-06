HR Practitioners Rewarded at HRMAU 2022

Kampala- Uganda, 4th March 2022. The prestigious HRMAU Annual Reveal award came back after 4 years.

This was at a colorful dinner ceremony organized by The Human Resources Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU) that was held on Friday, 4th March 2022 at the Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The event was a hybrid event with 300 guests in attendance and other guests attending online via Zoom. The Awards showcased individual Human Resources practitioners who excelled in various thematic areas in their workplaces. Deloitte Uganda managed the Awards.

In his remarks, the President of HRMAU, Mr. Moses Mbubi Witta, said, “The HRMAU Reveal Awards are aimed at recognising the best among Human Resources practitioners and inspiring the next generation of world-class Human Resource professionals.

These Awards are timely for the members to be able to celebrate those outstanding colleagues and best practices that emerged during these difficult two years of the pandemic”.

He added that every employer was faced with tough choices of ensuring the sustainable existence of their organisations with a heightened sense of employee safety.

All eyes and ears turned to the HR professional to guide the organisation on how productivity would be maintained amidst the lockdown and how employees and their families would be protected.

Moses Mbubi added that Human Resources Managers under their umbrella have promoted the cabinet to fast-track the Human Resource Professionals Bill to have their profession regulated better.

In the past 4 years, Human Resource Managers participated in the drafting of this bill that Parliament later forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration.

However, the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU) President Moses Mbubi Witta, says because of the need to streamline the Human Resource profession, a bill needs urgent attention to be in place in time.

President Mbubi went on to congratulate all the winners in the various categories.