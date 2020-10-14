HOW YOU CAN EXTEND YOUR BUSINESS BEYOND BOUNDARIES

Being proactive is all in the mind. In order for one to be proactive, they need to have a go-getter mindset.

Reactiveness involves driving things as opposed to reactiveness. For instance, your health, how can you be proactive about your health?

Ensure that you have a regime or a routine that you follow to have a healthy lifestyle, mind what you eat and how you exercise.

In terms of exercising, you do not have to be active because a doctor somewhere has said you need to do so or because you have read an article that it is important to do so. Just come up with an idea and implement it to the end.

It is also about our careers, we have to be proactive in our jobs. The kind of job you are doing does not matter, be seen and act proactively. Provide solutions to challenges and do not wait to be told or asked to do so. It is about providing solutions, and not waiting to be told or asked. Push beyond your limits.

For those with children, be proactive in your engagements. Go an extra mile, and broaden your conversations. Do this with zeal because this world is for the those who are proactive, it’s not for the laid back reactive people.

To create a clear path of proactiveness, you need tools such as a routine, a planner and a vision board. All these will help you achieve all of your targets although it will take some time.

Many of us are reactive, we act only when pushed, we do not have the willingness to act. Let us act willingly and push beyond our limits. That is what proactiveness is all about. I know it will take time but with practice on a daily basis, we will get somewhere.

Remember, the small things will help us get the big things we all have to start from somewhere and before you realize it, you will have already been counted as one of the proactive people in the ever-changing society, families, workplaces, health and career…Visit my channel for more videos

BY EDWARD MUNGAI