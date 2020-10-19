At the start of this year, while the coronavirus was ravaging the foundations and systems of the world, there’s no part of our core as the human race that was not tested and suffocated in the process ranging from health systems to social to political to religious, economic, financial systems, communication, recreation, travel and trade among many other things.
ICT Industry

How to Win Back Lost Customers and Drive New Loyalty

EABW EditorComment(0)

At the start of this year, while the coronavirus was ravaging the foundations and systems of the world, there’s no part of our core as the human race that was not tested and suffocated in the process ranging from health systems to social to political to religious, economic, financial systems, communication, recreation, travel and trade among many other things.

Ultimately, each of these cross-systems began to witness a slump, slow down, and in extreme cases, shut down. For businesses that developed thick-skin, new ways of work like remote working, shift working, onsite accommodation, extended or unpaid leave et cetera were adopted whereas, for the customer, expenditure patterns were influenced by value for money and how essential service was to their daily life or basic needs.

Most if not all customer consumption behaviour changed post-covid with most spending on only necessities. This fundamental shift is detrimental to many kinds of businesses and leaves only room for survival of the fittest.

Fortunately, there are cross-cutting actions that businesses can adopt to be able to win back lost customers, drive new loyalty and get out of “survival mode.” They include;

Your first customers are your staff and other key internal stakeholders. These are your first-line ‘free’ business ambassadors, your No.1 battle weapon against competition and if they engaged and happy, they will deliver quality service and offer a memorable experience to your customer.

Availability and easy access to information in relation to the business, products and services is an essential part of the internal and external customer retention considerations that need to be made. If a staff or customer doesn’t have to search endlessly for information on products or services like expiry dates, business opening hours, product specifications, prices, who to escalate complaints too, among other things will drive them to your competition who “open” for business.

Access to information goes hand-in-hand with communication. Talking to, listening actively, receiving feedback from and acting on any new insights is key for any business to remain standing. All possible lines of communication must therefore be available to staff and customers respectively to enable them to reach you.

Additionally, customers respond positively to a business that is accessible and has approachable and friendly staff. Rude staff repel customers while customers are attracted to those that wear a smile, go an extra mile to provide solutions is a sure way to build an army of loyalist ambassadors for the business.

Points of access to information and of contact for today’s customer include a toll-free line, website, social media pages especially Facebook and Instagram and finally, Business WhatsApp.

A business’ offering to customers must provide value for money –- customers are willing to spend only where they are assured of value for the money they are going to spend. Barbershops today have mastered this art by offering simple massages to male clients who come to have haircuts or shave their beards.

Deliver a memorable customer experience right from the first contact a customer has with your business, to a selection of a product to purchase, to payment options available to their next return to buy or consume your product (s).

Research shows that an unhappy customer will tell 11-14 people about their nasty experience with your business while a happy customer will tell between only 3-5 people about their experience with your business.

Finally, a customer reward system or loyalty program is necessary to keep customers happy, returning and loyal to your businesses. Airlines and Hotels mastered this art quite accurately. Airline miles, for example, ensure that a specific passenger will return because they are assured of miles that if accumulated for over a period can be transformed into a flight ticket, excess baggage, free upgrade to business or first class.

It is therefore key for businesses to be intentional about the strategies they will deploy to ensure customers are won back, retained and converted into organic brand ambassadors.

The writer is the Head of Customer Retention at MultiChoice Uganda.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Investigators into a Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people have reached a preliminary conclusion that an anti-stall system was activated before the plane hit the ground, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.
Industry Travel

Anti-stall system could have caused Ethiopian Boeing crash, preliminary findings indicate

EABW Editor

Investigators into a Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people have reached a preliminary conclusion that an anti-stall system was activated before the plane hit the ground, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter. The newspaper said the preliminary findings from the “black box” recorders were […]

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe talking to French Ambassador to Uganda Stephanie Rivoal
Industry Social Wellness

Support Minority Groups to Overcome Poverty, Government Advised

EABW Editor

Development experts have noted that Uganda may not achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals unless government implements programmes and policies that support minority groups to overcome poverty. The experts argue that without supporting the women, youths and Persons With Disabilities to improve their social welfare, the country’s development will be slow. The remarks were […]

Uganda’s foremost businesswoman Amina Hersi  Moghe was over the weekend crowned the Entrepreneur of the year of Africa by the respected European CEO magazine.
Africa Industry

Ugandan based Somaliland businesswoman scoops top Award

EABW Editor

Uganda’s foremost businesswoman Amina Hersi  Moghe was over the weekend crowned the Entrepreneur of the year of Africa by the respected European CEO magazine. Moghe, born in Kenya of Somaliland parents has been an inspiration to women in East Africa where she has employed over 5,000 people in her different companies. This is an additional […]