Households in Karamoja Receive Food Items-Airtel

Moroto – 18th August 2022: Airtel Uganda, under their Airtel Cares Program, has today handed over food items to over 2,000 households in the Karamoja region in North-eastern Uganda.

This is part of Airtel Uganda’s endeavour to support efforts aimed at ending hunger in the region.

While handing over the food items to Moroto District Local government officials today on behalf of Airtel Uganda, Mr. David Birungi, the Airtel Uganda Public Relations, and Corporate Communications Manager said, “Airtel Uganda is pleased to join other individuals, corporate organizations and public institutions that have made an outreach to more than half a million people who are experiencing hunger in the Karamoja region.”

Up to 10 tons of Relief food donated in Moroto, Napak and Nabilatuk Districts.

He added, “As a brand that cares for the people in communities where we operate, we are pleased to work with the local leaders in Karamoja to identify the most at-risk 2,000 families, with an average of 5 members for each family, and give them 4kgs of posho and 2kgs of beans.”

In Moroto, Airtel Uganda will extend food items to 700 families, reach out to 700 families in Napak, and 600 families in Nabilatuk. All areas facing severe food shortages.

Birungi further noted, “We are aware of the combined efforts by different players in government, the development sector and donors to end this biting severe food shortage.

We shall continue to support such efforts, first, to put relief food on the table and finding lasting solutions to the problem.

We have 100% 4G network across the country that can be used by the different players to gather information on different aspects of food security in the region.

With the right information food can be sourced from areas of plenty to those most in need. We are committed to supporting such efforts.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) estimated that about 518,000 people from Karamoja’s poorest families face critical food insecurity resulting from seasons of crop failure.

In other areas there was no crop failure, let’s use technology to improve the food production and security.

Mr. David Koriang, the Moroto District Chairperson applauded Airtel Uganda for coming to the rescue of the people of Karamoja, mentioning, “I would like to thank Airtel Uganda for this selfless act of service.

The food that has been donated will save many families and push them for many days as other interventions are being concluded. We appreciate your generosity”