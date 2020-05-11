The High Court in Kampala has this morning granted Retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde bail.
High Court grants Uganda’s Presidential hopeful Tumukunde bail

The High Court in Kampala has this morning granted Retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde bail.

Tumukunde is being accused of treason charges and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Justice Wilson Kwesiga who last month denied Tumukunde bail on grounds that he had to produce serving Army Generals as his sureties, okayed his bail application reconsidering an earlier decision.

Kwesiga this time round approved Stella Tumukunde -his wife,  Hannington Karuhanga -brother, and Mathew Rukikaire as substantial sureties.

Tumukunde was granted a non-cash bail of UGX50m.

He has been on remand in Luzira Prison since March this year.

