Hear from Leading Industry Thought Leaders at Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference

LAGOS, Nigeria, 28 April 2022, /African Media Agency (AMA)/- With just two weeks to go until Securex West Africa returns, here’s an insight into what you can expect at this year’s event.

As the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors there really is no better place to get up to speed with the industry trends and source the latest products on the market. With over 100 industry suppliers represented, from 15 countries and an impressive line-up of over 70 speakers it’s certainly an event not to be missed.

Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference takes place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 10th – 12th May 2022.

Across the three days of the exhibition there are various conferences taking place that will focus on different sectors of the industry. On Tuesday 10th May the focus will be on Protecting Critical National Infrastructure with keynote addresses from Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, CP Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and Agasa Kehinde, The Commandant – Lagos State, Federal Fire Service.

Following the opening ceremony, the conference will be focusing on the Security Landscape in Lagos with further high-profile dignitaries from the public and private sectors. Later in the afternoon, Asis, Nigeria Chapter, will be hosting a session on ‘Global Trends in security technology and implications for Nigeria’s security industry’ with speakers from Asis, Coca-Cola, BAT and PR24 Nigeria.

In the second conference theatre the focus will turn to the fire and safety industries and through working closely with OSHAssociation in Nigeria will be providing sessions looking at ‘Strategies for fire disaster and control’ and ‘The role of government and professionals in cases of emergency’ with the line-up including Mr Lanre Mojola, Director General, Lagos State Security Commission and Jumade Adejola, MD, Surveillant Fire.

On day two, the conference looks into Cyber Security with the keynote address being delivered by Brigadier General Samad Akisode, Director of Communications, Office of the National Security Advisor. Then with the support of CyberSoc and the British High Commission, the next session details how companies can prepare for a cyber emergency and what protective measures SMB’s should take to protect their businesses. The day then moves to the security sector more broadly with a particular focus on Women in Security and Strategies for elevating female voices in security operations led by Tanwa Ashiru, CEO of Bulwark Intelligence.

In the second conference space on day two the organisers are excited to be celebrating World Facilities Management Day and are working closely with IWFM and AFMPN to bring this industry into the spotlight and showcase how it can help support and add huge value to all businesses.

On the final day, the focus of the sessions is on Smart Cities & Buildings. The line-up includes a State Government address on Lagos Smart City Initiatives and Investment opportunities, followed by a keynote by Stanley Jegede, Executive Chairman of Phase3 Telecom on Security of Critical Digital Infrastructure across industries.

When speaking about the quality of this year’s conference sessions, George Pearson the Regional Director for the organisers, Afrocet Montgomery said “It’s been a lot of work but we’re really excited to have such an incredible line up of speakers for this year’s conference and are really happy to be working with the key partners in each of the industries. We know each of the sessions will be hugely insightful and by providing the platform for the speakers to really engage with the audience we know all those in attendance will be able to take a lot from their visit”.

To register visit the website www.securexwestafrica.com and be a part of the exhibition at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from the 10th – 12th May 2022.

