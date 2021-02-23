HDPE Pipe Factory Construction Takes Off in Ruiru, Kenya

HDPE pipe factory construction takes off in Ruiru, Kiambu County started on February 15 after the county and national government authorities gave the nod.

Megapipes Solutions Limited, the latest entrant in the Kenyan market proposes to construct a factory for manufacturing of HDPE Plastic pipes, namely double-wall structured HDPE pipes (Weholite) and solid wall HDPE pipes for drainage and sanitation Projects in Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The construction of the company on a 10 acre land in Ruiru, 25 kilometers from the capital Nairobi will take 9 months to build according to the consultant MIBP (Mangat I.B. Patel) and Superfit Steelcon who are the contractors.

Simon Thomas, a director at Megapipes Solutions said they are looking forward to starting production in Kenya which he describes as a potentially big market in the region.

“We are happy to announce that construction work will soon start at the site and we are looking forward to producing the Weholite products locally,” said Thomas.

Thomas further said that a learning center will also be built within the factory to train locals on the plastic extrusion, fabrication of Weholite products (tanks, manholes, packaged treatment solutions), and jointing techniques for the installation of pipes and manholes.

“We are going to create more than 100 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs. The purpose of this project is to have local manufacturing of innovative, state-of-the-art products.

This is an effort to meet the growing requirements of sanitation and drainage projects in Kenya, contributing to the local economy and industrialisation process while avoiding importation of such products.

Through our efforts we want to promote and support the government vision of “ Buy Kenya, Build Kenya ” because this investment will have a positive impact on the economy of the country,” he added.

Once set up, the factory will become the regional centre of excellence in East Africa for stormwater management, sanitation and water storage solutions with innovative Weholite technology.

It is designed to have various phases starting with building a 4000m2 factory for the manufacturing of Weholite pipes from 800mm to 3000mm diameter.

“Megapipes will be the leader for sustainable stormwater, sanitation and water storage solutions, using innovative world-class technology and unique services tailored to customer needs,” Thomas concluded.