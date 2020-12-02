Africa Opportunities

Hargeisa University and CYCU of Taiwan Sign Partnership Agreement

Universities of Hargeisa in Somaliland and Chung Yuan Christian University (CYCU) in Taiwan have signed an agreement declaring the two institutions “Sister Universities”.

Somaliland representative to Taiwan Mohmad Haji witnessed the signing of the agreement

The two universities will cooperate on research, exchange students and teachers program and  are expected to issue PhD publications.

Among the areas the two institutions will work together include health, energy and science.

They will exchange internship and apprenticeship programs.

Chung Yuan Christian University is a private university in Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan. The university was established as Chung Yuan Christian College of Science and Engineering in 1955 by a group of Taiwanese and American Christian educators to train science and engineering talent while the  University Of Hargeisa, founded in 2002, is the only chartered public University in the Republic Of Somaliland. It provides a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in different fields. The University of Hargeisa  has collaborated with many academic and international partners in different capacities, including UCL, King’s College, Harvard University, UCSI, International University of Africa, and other local universities in the horn of Africa.

Taiwan meanwhile will start offering scholarships to Somaliland college and university graduates next year.

Somaliland ministry of education and science through its Director General Ahmed Muse Murud said the scholarships will be offered in the fields of Engineering, Fisheries and Marine management, Healthcare and Medicine.

Taiwan and Somaliland announced bilateral ties on July 1st and appointed representatives.

