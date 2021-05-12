Hargeisa key destination-Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is looking at Somaliland as one of its key destinations in Africa as the airline plans to expand its reach across the continent.

Hendrik Du Preez, Vice-President of Qatar Airways’s for Africa while speaking to Routesonline about the airline’s development and opportunities across the vast continent said Hargeisa will soon be one of their main destinations.

The entry of Qatar Airways in Hargeisa adds to increasing international interest by major powers for the scramble of the ongoing economic developments in stable Somaliland.

In Nairobi, Kenya Airways too announced it will begin flying directly from Nairobi to Hargeisa on May 28. Kenya Airways will have three flights a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Ethiopian Airlines has two flights a day to Hargeisa while Uganda Airlines too announced it will be flying directly to the Somaliland capital soon.

“We are definitely looking at other destinations in Africa as there is huge potential across the continent for new routes,” Du Preez.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Somaliland, South Sudan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, were all mentioned by Du Preez as possible future destinations.

And the capitals of these countries – Kinshasa, Hargeisa, Juba, Lusaka, and Harare – would make sense. Pre-COVID, Dubai had up to 13 weekly departures to Hargeisa, 11 by Emirates’ partner, flydubai.

Qatar Airways’ Africa network now comprises 26 destinations up from 24 in 2019. Abuja, Accra, and Luanda were all added in 2020, while Abidjan is coming this June. Meanwhile, Cairo and Alexandria have resumed.