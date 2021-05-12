Hargeisa key destination-Qatar Airways
Africa Travel

Hargeisa key destination-Qatar Airways

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Qatar Airways is looking at Somaliland as one of its key destinations in Africa as the airline plans to expand its reach across the continent.

Hendrik Du Preez, Vice-President of Qatar Airways’s for Africa while speaking to Routesonline about the airline’s development and opportunities across the vast continent said Hargeisa will soon be one of their main destinations.

The entry of Qatar Airways in Hargeisa adds to increasing international interest by major powers for the scramble of the ongoing economic developments in stable Somaliland.

In Nairobi, Kenya Airways too announced it will begin flying directly from Nairobi to Hargeisa on May 28. Kenya Airways will have three flights a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Ethiopian Airlines has two flights a day to Hargeisa while Uganda Airlines too announced it will be flying directly to the Somaliland capital soon.

“We are definitely looking at other destinations in Africa as there is huge potential across the continent for new routes,” Du Preez.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Somaliland, South Sudan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, were all mentioned by Du Preez as possible future destinations.

And the capitals of these countries – Kinshasa, Hargeisa, Juba, Lusaka, and Harare – would make sense. Pre-COVID, Dubai had up to 13 weekly departures to Hargeisa, 11 by Emirates’ partner, flydubai.

Qatar Airways’ Africa network now comprises 26 destinations up from 24 in 2019. Abuja, Accra, and Luanda were all added in 2020, while Abidjan is coming this June. Meanwhile, Cairo and Alexandria have resumed.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

All 42 Emirates lounges across the network, including the 7 lounges in Dubai International Airport will be serving a range of traditional Christmas dishes
Industry Tourism Travel

Emirates lines up Festive menu offerings for travellers

EABW Editor

KAMPALA – As part of Christmas celebrations, Emirates has lined up a festive menu on select flights along with nostalgic films for travellers to enjoy. The airline says customers travelling for the holidays in December will enjoy several Christmas specials across all cabin classes on board and on the ground. Christmas menus “Available all December, Emirates’ […]

The three challenges aim to identify, select and support the best start-ups in their desire to invent tomorrow's solutions in the health sector on the African continent.
Africa ICT Industry

Sanofi Sets Three Challenges For African Start-Ups To Innovate In Health

EABW Editor

NAIROBI – Sanofi, a player in innovation in Africa, is launching three challenges for African start-ups to find innovative solutions to improve access to healthcare and transform the health ecosystem throughout the continent. These will be pitched at VivaTech 2019, an annual technology conference, dedicated to innovation and startups, held in Paris, France and will take […]

Preparations for the signing of a 53 Million Euros trade facilitation facility between COMESA and the European Union are complete.
Africa Industry

COMESA and EU to Sign €53m Trade Facilitation Programme

EABW Editor

Preparations for the signing of a 53 Million Euros trade facilitation facility between COMESA and the European Union are complete. The event will take place at the COMESA Secretariat in Lusaka on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe and the Head of the European Union Delegation to Zambia, Ambassador Alessandro Mariani […]