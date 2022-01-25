AMA

Guterres calls on Burkina Faso coup leaders to ‘lay down their arms’

charlesmulungiComment(0)

Following Sunday’s coup in Burkina Faso carried out by sections of the armed forces, the United Nations’ Secretary-General is following the developments in the landlocked West African nation with deep concern.

NEW YORK, USA, January 25, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In a statement released by his Spokesperson, António Guterres says he is particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, who hasn’t been seen since the crisis began early on Sunday, as well as the worsening security situation that has rocked the capital Ouagadougou. 

The Secretary-General strongly condemns any attempt to take over a government by the force of arms”, the statement reads. 

According to news agencies, the military announced on Monday it had seized power and overthrown the President.

The announcement was made on state television by an army officer, who cited the deteriorating security situation for the military takeover.

According to news reports, civilians and military elements have voiced growing criticism for months over the Government’s inability to tackle a growing Islamist insurgency that has destabilized much of the country.

Restraint and dialogue

Calling on all actors to exercise restraint and opt for dialogue, Mr. Guterres asked the coup leaders to lay down their arms and to ensure the protection of the President “and of the institutions of Burkina Faso”.

Reiterating the UN’s full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the Organization’s support to the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country.

Just last year, in May, a military coup was staged in Mali, and a wave of other coup attempts, and takeovers have occurred across West Africa and the Sahel, including the seizure of power in Chad, Sudan and Guinea. 

Earlier in the month, the UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel told the Security Council this resurgence “is often the consequence of political practices that are completely out of step with the aspirations of the populations.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UN News. 

The post Guterres calls on Burkina Faso coup leaders to ‘lay down their arms’ appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA Tourism

Bespoke African dining hall Alkebulan debuts at Expo 2020 Dubai, celebrating the continent’s vibrant cuisine and eclectic culture

charlesmulungi

Visitors can explore Africa’s rich and diverse culture via food, music and design Seven acclaimed chefs, led by curator Alexander Smalls, bring concept to life Dining hall celebrates the variety and potential of the continent’s cuisines DUBAI,UAE, 16 November 2021 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – African dining hall Alkebulan has made its debut at Expo […]

AMA

Côte d’Ivoire confirms first Ebola case in 25 years

charlesmulungi

A case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in Côte d’Ivoire for the first time since 1994, the country’s Ministry of Health has confirmed. The World Health Organization (WHO) is coordinating the delivery of vaccines to the country. NEW YORK, USA, 17 August 2021-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In a statement released on Saturday, the Côte d’Ivoire […]

AMA

PAC Capital Limited bags CFI.co Best Investment Banking Team Nigeria 2021 Award

charlesmulungi

LAGOS, Nigeria, 21 September 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- PAC Capital Limited (“PAC Capital”), a leading transaction advisory firm and the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, has been announced the winner of the Capital Finance International (CFI) awards for Best Investment Banking Team Nigeria 2021. Following the nomination, screening, and interview processes, the CFI.co judging panel presented […]