Great Lakes Energy donates Five Pickups to COVID 19 taskforce

Great Lakes Energy Company (GLE), the investors of Kabulasoke Solar Power Plant, in Kabulasoke has handed over five brand new Nissan Double Cabin Pick-ups worth 134,300 US Dollars (Shs 507m).

According to a Press Statement that was issued by the company, the five cars will be used to transport medical workers and distribute food-related items across the country alongside medical-related equipment used in the diagnosing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While handing over the vehicles to the COVID-19 task force headed by the Minister in charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister Mary Karoro Okurut, Great Lakes Energy Company Country Manager in Uganda Dr John Paul Ongondi said the fight against the pandemic requires joint efforts between the Government and the private sector.

“As the Private sector, we need to support the Government towards fighting this pandemic. The government needs a lot of support in the form of logistical equipment such as transport that’s why we have joined the rest of the companies to support the Government with these new vehicles.

Karoro Okurut said the donation will provide additional support to the task force as it implements the different interventions to curb the spread of the virus.

The five double cabins valued at $ 134,300 dollars approximately ug507.6million shillings, is part of their Cooperate Social Responsibility.

The Energy Company has invested over $25million in the energy sector in Uganda with the setting up of a Multi-billion Solar Energy Plant in Kabulasoke in Central Uganda together with Uganda Electricity Transmission Company to develop the 24 megawatts solar plant which is already connected to the national grid and it’s now serving over five million people in the rural area.

