Great Green Wall Will Turn the Sahel Green
Africa Social

Great Green Wall Will Turn the Sahel Green

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Glasgow, 2 November 2021 – African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina has highlighted the importance of stopping desertification in Africa’s Sahel and turning the region green.

Adesina spoke at a high-level side event held on Monday 1 November, on the Great Green Wall initiative during the ongoing UN global climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The event was co-hosted by His Royal Highness Prince of Wales, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mauritanian President Ould Ghazaouni.

The African Development Bank is a major partner in this bold project, which involves building an 8,000 km long and 15 km wide swathe of trees, grasslands, vegetation and plants across the Sahel.

It will restore degraded land and help inhabitants of the Sahel produce food, create jobs and promote peace.

Yesterday’s gathering focused on marshalling efforts to scale up implementation of the project as a critical nature-based solution to climate change in Africa.

Adesina thanked HRH The Prince of Wales for what he said was the Prince’s global leadership and lifetime commitment to safeguarding nature and the environment.

He also commended French President Emmanuel Macron for his passion and leadership on climate issues, especially in Africa, and for appointing him as a Global Champion for the Great Green Wall initiative, to help mobilize financing for it.

He said the French president’s leadership in convening the One Planet Summit for Biodiversity earlier in the year and his call for commitment to accelerate actions had been a turning point for the Great Green Wall for the Sahel and the Sahara.

The African Development Bank chief applauded the leadership and commitment of all African heads of state on the Great Green Wall.

“The Great Green Wall is not a wall that divides. It is a wall that unites — uniting livelihoods, resilience, and adaptation against climate change,” Adesina said. 

Adesina said desertification, obliteration by sand dunes, and droughts, had continued to pummel vast areas of the Sahara and the Sahel.

“Life is unbearable, so people migrate, populations are displaced, conflicts are aggravated as previously co-existing communities of farmers and herders engage in relentless battles over declining communal resources,” he explained.

He said that for the millions of people in the region, it was either they adapt or see the disappearance of the Sahel.

The African Development Bank has committed to mobilize $6.5 billion towards the Great Green Wall initiative, by 2025.

This is 45% of the $14.5 billion that development partners committed to the initiative at the One Planet Summit in Paris.

It also represents 20% of the $33 billion needed to deliver on the 10-year priority investments of the Great Green Wall by 2030.

The Bank chief said his institution was delivering on its commitment through several projects, including $2 billion for the Desert-to-Power program to deliver universal access to electricity in the G5 Sahel countries (Niger, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso) via solar power. The Green Climate Fund recently approved $150 million towards this project.

The Bank is also mobilizing $2 billion for digital climate advisory services, as part of the African Adaptation Acceleration Program.

And yet a third is $1 billion from the Bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation to deploy climate-resilient technologies at scale to millions of farmers.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa ICT Industry

Tanzania’s Nala wins Ecobank 2018 Fintech Challenge

EABW Editor

Nala, Virtual Identity and Wallet.ng dazzle judging panel to be the three winners of the competition; All 11 finalists were officially inducted into the Ecobank Fintech Fellowship programme to explore commercial partnerships with the pan-African banking giant. Winners of the 2018 Ecobank Fintech Challenge were announced at a ceremony held at Ecobank’s headquarters in Lome, […]

Africa Wellness

The Coca-Cola Foundation Joins Hands with Uganda Red Cross Society to Promote Public Hygiene in the Fight Against COVID-19.

Godfrey Ivudria

The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) has today handed over a substantial financial donation to the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) as a contribution towards Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities that will be implemented in high traffic areas and other activities relating to coronavirus pandemic. The one hundred eighty six million shillings (Ush186,000,000) donated will go […]

Somaliland economic growth is on the rise despite the unique economic constraints the country is facing.
Africa Industry

Somaliland economic growth on the rise

EABW Editor

Somaliland economic growth is on the rise despite the unique economic constraints the country is facing. In his annual address to the nation, Somaliland President Musa Bihi said the revenue for the country surged 4.5% in fiscal 2019 which is a clear indication of the efforts and capabilities of the National Revenue Authority. “The economy […]