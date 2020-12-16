Africa ICT Wellness

Gozem and AAIC are Partnering to Launch Health Services Inside the African Super App

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Gozem and Asia Africa Investment & Consulting (AAIC) announce today that they will work closely together to launch health services inside the African Super App. This partnership is the result of a recent investment from AAIC in Gozem’s pre-series A round.

In the summer of 2020, Gozem launched its Super App that enables its base of customers to access a suite of services such as transport, payment and delivery. Gozem is now ready to add more services in verticals such as health services which represent one of the most important needs for the African population. Gozem will leverage AAIC’s vast experience in this sector and its portfolio of companies to identify and launch the best suited health-related
services for Francophone sub-Saharan Africa.

Shigeru Handa , Director of AAIC said: “ Gozem is one of the most achieved Super Apps we’ve seen so far in Africa with its strong team. We will put our knowledge and facilitate access to our portfolio companies to accelerate added value to its Super App ecosystem. We have invested in innovative companies which enhance the accessibility of the healthcare ecosystem to more people, including telehealth, online pharma and insurance. We are excited to work with Gozem for building a solid healthcare ecosystem. “

Gozem will propose the new Health services in their existing markets, Togo and Benin, as well as all the markets they will open in 2021 including Gabon and Cameroon.

” Gozem will benefit from AAIC’s strong experience in the health industry in Africa. We value investors that join us to make a difference with a unique value proposition, ” said Gregory Costamagna , Co-Founder of Gozem.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

