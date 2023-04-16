GOtv channels to be re-numbered 

GoTv Channels will be renumbered starting from Wednesday 19 April 2023.

This according to Rinaldi Jamugisha the Public Relations Manager at GOtv, will be done to improve customer experience.

“At Gotv, we’re proud to say that we use the power of entertainment to enrich the lives of families across Africa. And because GOtv is the home of African television, we’re committed to delivering top-notch family entertainment everyone loves and can enjoy anytime,” said Jamugisha.

He said with the best selection of local, international, kids, sports, and news channels, GOtv has the excellent content for the whole family. “There really is something for everyone.”

To keep delivering quality entertainment, Jamugisha said one can count on the channel numbering that will make it easier their customers to enjoy a world of pure excitement that includes favourite telenovelas, drama series, movies, documentaries, and more.

Jamugisha said they have added more content to the GOtv platform over the years and the channel grid has grown and evolved by now.

“We’ve reached a point where some blocks are full, and some channels hide in hard-to-find places. We’ve also found that some of our language-specific channels, like GOtv’s Portuguese channels, are now mixed in with English-medium channels, making it tricky for our valued Portuguese customers to find what they’re looking for,” he added.