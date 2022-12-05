Global Fund Commits Emergency Funds to tackle Climate Crisis-Somalia
Africa Wellness

Global Fund Commits Emergency Funds to tackle Climate Crisis-Somalia

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has committed 1.9 million U.S. dollars to Somalia in emergency funding to support health systems and communities faced with climate change disasters.
The funds will cover food support for over 2,800 tuberculosis (TB) patients and 374 multidrug-resistant TB patients, the Global Fund said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.
Somalia is facing severe drought following four consecutive failed rainy seasons — a climate event not seen in at least 40 years, according to the United Nations.
Mark Edington, head of Grant Management at The Global Fund, said the emergency funding will also enable teams on the ground to conduct outreach activities in over 3,300 camps for internally displaced people.
Edington said persistent displacement caused by drought has detrimental implications for access to TB services and encourages the disease to spread.
“TB patients may have no choice but to move away from their current settlements in search of food, water and humanitarian assistance.
To end TB epidemics and address threats to global health security, we need to reach the most vulnerable people with prevention and treatment services — wherever they are,” he said.
TB is a major cause of death in Somalia, and the death rate from TB in Somalia was 68 per 100,000 in 2020, according to the 2021 Global TB Report.
The Global Fund said the emergency funds will cover HIV, TB, and malaria program activities, such as providing sanitation kits, living support packages, nutritional support for children, and water purification/filters.
It will also be used to renovate health facilities and replace destroyed equipment in laboratories.
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has called upon businesspeople in Uganda and South Africa to scale up their business relationships arguing that this will only be the way both parties can benefit.
Africa Industry Investment

South African investments in Uganda hit $3 billion

EABW Editor

Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has called upon businesspeople in Uganda and South Africa to scale up their business relationships arguing that this will only be the way both parties can benefit. Rugunda, who was speaking during South Africa – Uganda Business Summit at Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo, said there is a big trade […]

Africa Industry Social Wellness

Women At Risk International Foundation Goes Live with SAP® People Connect 365 to Transform Africa Women’s Lives

EABW Editor

SAP SE has announced that the Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a nonprofit that combats sexual violence, rape and human trafficking of girls and women across Nigeria, has gone live with the SAP® People Connect 365 mobile service from the SAP Digital Interconnect group. Using automated keywords, templates and workflows along with channels such as SMS and […]

Bridging Africa's Health-Care Divide
Africa Opinions

Bridging Africa’s Health-Care Divide

Godfrey Ivudria

Strive Masiyiwa and Gordon Brown, JOHANNESBURG/LONDON – For the past 30 years, everyone assumed that developed and developing economies were converging, with higher growth rates in Africa and elsewhere helping those countries to catch up. But African economies are now growing at only half the average global rate. Divergence is becoming the new order of the day. […]