Get Involved With ECP’s Upcoming Events :Energy Capital & Power Will Host Three Large-Scale, In-Person Events Scheduled This Year

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 10 June 2022, /African Media Agency/-Energy Capital & Power (ECP) – the leading investment platform for the African energy sector – is focused on driving investment into the continent and accelerating the development of key sectors to ensure long-term, sustainable economic growth through its lineup of industry-focused events taking place in key regions across the continent.

ECP unites Africa’s leaders in energy and related sectors, providing the best platform to make deals and discuss the future of the energy industry.

ECP will host three large-scale, in-person events scheduled this year. First in line is the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference and Exhibition will be taking place from September 1-2; next, the fifth edition of South Sudan Oil & Power will be taking place in Juba from September 13-14; and finally, Angola Oil & Gas from November 29 and 30 to December 1.

These events offer the perfect opportunity for investors to be introduced to African opportunities, companies to engage and share information, lessons and challenges, and for multi-million-dollar deals to be signed and executed. Investment, engagement and deal-making represent the pillars of ECP’s events – and there are a number of ways stakeholders can get involved.

ATTEND ENERGY CAPITAL & POWER’S EVENTS

In 2021, over 5,000 delegates made their way to ECP’s events, attending panel discussions, networking functions and investor forums. In 2022, ECP expects an even higher attendance on the back of restored travel routes, the easing of social gathering restrictions and increased vaccinations across the continent.

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing any large-scale event from taking place on the continent in 2020, ECP is focused on making up for lost time, and the attendance opportunities at the 2022 event lineup represent that very objective. For more information on how you can attend Africa’s top energy events, contact [email protected].

SPEAK

All of ECP’s events offer a number of speaking opportunities, including keynotes, presentations, panel discussions and moderator slots. In a post-COVID-19 context, speakers are welcome to join either in-person or virtually. By speaking, stakeholders will be given the chance to engage directly with other energy leaders on stage, share insights and perspectives, and get your name out into the energy dialogue arena. ECP covers a variety of topics from across the entire energy sector and value chain, providing the opportunity for speakers to get involved in discussions that apply to their company. For more information on speaker opportunities, contact [email protected].

EXHIBIT

In addition to industry-advancing discussions led by government, public and private sector executives and top energy companies, ECP’s events comprise innovative exhibitions, showcasing the best of what African energy has to offer. Book raw space on our exhibition floor or hire our expert team of designers and stand builders for customized or pre-designed stand solutions. Exhibition stands at ECP events place your company front and center at our dedicated energy events. Contact [email protected] for more information.

SPONSOR

Want more eyes on your brand? ECP’s sponsorship packages ensure top-level brand visibility, creating the opportunity for companies to further solidify their presence in the African energy sector. Stakeholders have the opportunity to choose from a multitude of options, including brand promotion, media management and communications, and engagement with decision-makers and business leaders. Contact our commercial team at [email protected] for more information on how you can improve your brand’s visibility at Africa’s top energy events in 2022.

PARTNER

ECP partners with leading media, industry and business associations, leveraging these partnerships to ensure the events are of world-class standard. Predominantly partnering with African governments, energy ministries, national and international oil companies, as well as organizations from across the energy spectrum, ECP has emerged as the platform with the highest level of governmental support. Talk to us about gaining access to ECP conferences, interviews with our speakers, distribution of publications and moderating panel discussions at [email protected]

Distributed by African Media Agency in partnership with Energy Capital and Power.

About Energy Capital and Power

Energy Capital & Power is an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy sector. Through a series of events, online content, and investment reports, we unite the entire energy value chain – from oil and gas exploration to renewable power – and facilitate global and intra-African investment and collaboration.

Energy Capital & Power is dedicated to bringing investment to all segments of the energy value chain in Africa and globally, including solar and wind, hydroelectricity, power infrastructure, hydrocarbons exploration and production, refining and petrochemicals, gas to power, and nuclear.

Media contacts:

[email protected].

The post Get Involved With ECP’s Upcoming Events :Energy Capital & Power Will Host Three Large-Scale, In-Person Events Scheduled This Year appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)