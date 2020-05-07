Germany National accused of sex offences in Uganda succumbs to Cancer

Bernhard Bery Glaser,73, who was accused of 28 counts connected to aggravated defilement and child trafficking has passed on this morning at Luzira Maximum Prison.

The German National, who was based in Kalangala District, had been granted bail yesterday by the High Court in Kampala to seek treatment at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

News of his death started circulating at around 8;45am.

Glaser was running an organisation called Ssese Humanitarian Services for over 10 years at Mwena in Kalangala where he reportedly provided shelter to child survivors of sexual violence, sex trafficking and those at risk of sex abuse.

He had enrolled over 30 girls aged between three and 20 years.

Glaser was first arrested on December 1, 2013, on suspicion of sexually abusing 19 minors under his care in Kalangala. But was later acquitted by the court.

In April 2019, Glaser was rearrested when a team of the Police Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) raided his facility in Kalangala where they first arrested his wife Ingrid Dilen and rescued at least 11 children.

Prison Spokesperson Frank Baine said in Kampala that by the time he was taken to prison, he was already in advanced stages of cancer.

“He was granted bail yesterday but he couldn’t complete the process because the banks had closed,” said Baine.

“So he was to collect the money today and pay. Unfortunately, he passed on this morning.”